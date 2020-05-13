MEXICO – Amidst the numerous criticisms of the misinformation, Mexico City hospitals opened a video call system for people to communicate with their patients in order to calm uncertainty and alleviate the lack of communication.

“Hello, son, how are you?” Said María Elena Vilchis on a phone where you could barely make out the face of her son, a 22-year-old man who is recovering from the coronavirus in Mexico, a country that he has counted so far. 3,926 deaths and 38,324 confirmed cases.

The woman, with a lump in her throat and visibly excited, tried to listen to what her son was saying and look at him on the other side of the phone.

“It is the first time that I speak with him. Right now I saw him and I am very excited, I was very desperate,” said María Elena, who assured that it had been almost 14 days since she had seen her offspring.

And it is that those who have suffered the pain of having a family member with coronavirus, know that once someone is admitted on suspicion of carrying the virus, it is very likely that they will not be able to see it again until they recover, if they do so. get.

“The relatives of the patients are not used to it (not seeing them) which sometimes generates anxiety, not being able to communicate with hospitalized relatives, not being able to see them,” said Alan Aizpuru, in charge of family assistance modules at hospitals.

At least twenty people broke into an Ecatepec hospital to find out information about the health of their relatives admitted by COVID-19.

FAMILY MEMBERS SUFFER WITHOUT INFORMATION

Earlier this month, at least twenty people broke into the Las Americas General Hospital in Ecatepec, in the State of Mexico, to confront medical personnel for the lack of information on the health of their relatives admitted by COVID-19.

The people entered aggressively and confronted the health personnel, with the balance of five wounded, an emergency medical specialist, an employee and three members of the surveillance.

This has not been an isolated case, and this scenario has been repeated in various hospitals in the Mexican capital, such as in the General of Mexico and in the General of Iztapalapa, where family members gather at the doorstep to request reports. There are even those who claim not to know if their patients are alive.

Due to this, the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, announced the installation outside the hospitals of information tents for relatives 24 hours.

In addition, these video calls would be facilitated between the COVID-19 patients, who are isolated and cannot receive visits, and their families.

Authorities continue to work hard to increase hospital capacity in the Valley of Mexico, the area most affected by coronavirus in the country, with 9,983 cases and 73% of beds occupied.

At the most critical point of the pandemic, clowns search for the best face of the crisis in the Mexico City subway, a “high contagion zone” in which these artists instruct passengers to wear face masks and antibacterial gel.

According to government data, 66% of general hospital beds and 73% of ventilated beds are still available in Mexico.

COMMUNICATION BETWEEN PATIENTS AND FAMILY MEMBERS

Aizpuru explained that the modules that are installed in the 11 COVID-19 hospitals of the Ministry of Health, seek to provide certainty and “generate a channel of communication between family members, doctors and patients who are hospitalized.”

He indicated that with this, patients with COVID-19 will be connected with their families whenever possible, with specific rules for the hospital and established schedules.

To do this, they activated 200 mobile phones with 40 gigawatts of free data per month, donated by the Huawei company.

He assured that the first 31 video calls have already been made, but stressed that this tool should not become a pretext for people to crowd outside the hospitals.

“It is very important to clarify that video calls are undoubtedly subject to availability and medical viability, as well as the availability and infrastructure of each hospital,” he said.

Jazive Pérez has the information.

However, he accepted that the challenge is great, since in most hospitals there are few staff to make video calls, in addition to “giving priority to the medical care of patients and the organization of hospital infrastructure.”

Mexico had the most critical stage of infection in the first week of May, and this Wednesday President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is expected to present the plan for “the new normal” once the stage of social distancing dictated to mitigate the COVID pandemic has ended. -19.

“Tomorrow we are going to announce the plan for the return to the new normality tomorrow, tomorrow. A proposal will be made for the return, I stress, to the new normality,” said the president this Tuesday during his morning conference.

