How Melissa McCarthy Really Feels About Training for Superhero Stunts

Movies

“It was so stupidly fun,” she dished. “When you get into that world of there’s no limits, I’m like, ‘Can I jump 12 feet?’ It was like, ‘You can jump 20.’ “

As she continued, Melissa revealed she “loved training for stunts.” In fact, the Gilmore Girls alum confessed she was down for anything involving a wire or a harness.

Move over, Tom cruise. There’s a new stunt-loving star in town!

For all of this and more, including Melissa’s thoughts on working with director husband Ben falcone, catch the clip above.

Thunder Force premieres Friday, April 9 on Netflix.