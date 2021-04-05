How Melissa McCarthy Really Feels About Training for Superhero Stunts

“It was so stupidly fun,” she dished. “When you get into that world of there’s no limits, I’m like, ‘Can I jump 12 feet?’ It was like, ‘You can jump 20.’ “

As she continued, Melissa revealed she “loved training for stunts.” In fact, the Gilmore Girls alum confessed she was down for anything involving a wire or a harness.

Move over, Tom cruise. There’s a new stunt-loving star in town!

For all of this and more, including Melissa’s thoughts on working with director husband Ben falcone, catch the clip above.

Thunder Force premieres Friday, April 9 on Netflix.