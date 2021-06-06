How Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Honored Their Family With Baby’s Name

And, as royal fans might recall, Prince Harry and Meghan gave their son a truly unique name. At the time, historian Marlene koenig told E! News, “This is a most unusual choice [of name], but I am not surprised because I have said that they would go out of the box. There are no Archies or Archibald’s in the family. “

She added, “I have said a few times that the parents of non-royals seem to have more leeway, more freedom.”

However, Princess Diana’s ancestor was named Archibald campbell, 9th Earl of Argyll of Scotland.

But names aside, the pair seems to be over the moon in love with their baby girl.

On their Archewell Foundation page, they gushed over their bundle of joy, sharing, “On June 4, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family. “