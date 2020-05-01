The actress and singer of ‘Glee’ is giving something to talk about, by announcing that she is interested in being part of the next Disney project, through her social networks, Amber Riley expressed her interest in the live-action of ‘Hercules ‘.

Riley is no stranger to television shows and music movies, having given life to Mercedes Jones in the Fox music series, created by Ryan Murphy.

Although that’s only where she started, since she has won ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and has even been invited in other series such as ‘Ex Girlfriend’, in addition to acting in various stage productions.

The musical actress also has a pre-existing relationship with Disney, since in 2019 she presented the ABC special, ‘The Little Mermaid Live! ‘and recently performed the main theme song for’ Frozen ‘,’ Let It Go ‘in the special,’ The Disney Family Singalong ‘.

‘Hercules’ is one of the Disney animated classics, released in 1997, and although Hercules, Hades and Megara are the protagonists of the film, the muses also play an important role.

All five serve as storytellers and are often credited with helping Hercules differentiate himself from other Disney movies, with many of the musical themes performed by them.

Maybe for that reason, is why Amber Riley expressed her interest in the ‘Hercules’ live-action, since he wants to play a muse in the new Disney project together with the Russo brothers.

Um, hello 👋🏾 @DisneyStudios remember me! 😌 #AmberAsAMuse https://t.co/oSBsYXb40n – Amber Patrice Riley (@MsAmberPRiley) April 30, 2020

In a tweet, she referred to her past relationship with Disney, mentioning the studio and saying, “Um, hello Disney Studios remember me!” He also posted with the hashtag #AmberAsAMuse just in case there were any doubts.

Hercules’ live-action film will join several others that have already been announced by Disney, since in recent years, the studio has had immense success with its new versions.

Riley’s request is in addition to that of an actor from ‘The Witcher’ who wants to play Hercules.