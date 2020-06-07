The Ultimate Universe of Marvel Universe was one of the most vibrant worlds of the house of ideas of the new millennium, but then it was destroyed

With the introduction of the Ultimate universe in 2000, Marvel had the opportunity to revitalize and modernize its characters in a new world and setting. This allowed new versions of classic characters like Spider-Man, Iron Man, and the X-Men to feature different backgrounds and stories. This universe expanded rapidly and finally rivaled the conventional Marvel universe in scope and complexity, however the Ultimate universe began to fade. Events like Ultimatum, while creating new possibilities, also worked to distance fans of the universe who had only just begun to explore.

Decreasing in popularity, the Ultimate universe was able to take more risks and create a new status quo for many of Marvel’s most popular characters. Miles Morales became Spider-Man, Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four became a mad scientist with no regrets, and Captain America was the President of the United States.

Unfortunately, the growth time for the Supreme Universe came to an end with the arrival of Jonathan Hickman and the Esad Ribic Secret Wars, which were destroyed along with the rest of the multiverse. However, the Ultimate universe has managed to overcome the end of everything. Now, we’re taking a closer look at how the world of Ultimate Marvel fell and was reborn.

The end of the Ultimate Universe

The entrance of the supreme universe to the epic that destroys reality occurred in the story that ended the long Avengers of Hickman, “Time is running out.” The Parallel Lands and their respective realities had begun to collapse each other in events called Raids. In an effort to rid their Earth of Thanos and his Cabal, the Avengers left those villains to die on a desolate Earth. Through a simultaneous Raid, the Cabal headed to the Earth of the Supreme Universe and faced Reed Richards, also known as the Doer.

This version of Mister Fantastic was no stranger to parallel realities. After his fall from grace and his multiple attempts to rule the world, Nick Fury made the decision to keep a close eye on the super genius by recruiting him as a member of S.H.I.E.L.D. aiming to prepare for every potential threat to your world. Due to this role, the Creator was the only individual who noticed the Raids and prevented any Earth from colliding with the reality of their home. Along with the Cabal, the Creator manipulated Fury into preparing for war against the last Earth in existence – the main Marvel Universe.

While the Maker prepared Earth-1610 for its end, Miles Morales was responsible for its survival. During the Ultimate heroes’ confrontation with their counterparts in the Marvel Universe, the Creator was working hard to finish the raft that would protect the Cabal from the end. Realizing that the ship was preparing for launch, Miles Morales investigated it and climbed aboard. As the main and Ultimate Marvel universe drew to a close, the last two survivors of Earth-1610, Maker and Spider-Man, met at Battleworld.

Caught in the midst of Secret Wars, both individuals worked to free reality from the control of the God Emperor Doom. Although he was close to victory, the Maker’s plan to take control was thwarted, and he was apparently killed. Miles Morales, on the other hand, claimed victory with a three-week cheeseburger that he had given to the ever-hungry Molecule Man. Due to this small act, Molecule Man allowed some inhabitants of Earth-1610, such as Miles and his family, to have new lives in a new reality in the creation of the Prime Marvel universe.

For a time, it seemed that the history and world of the Supreme Universe were lost forever. However, the survival of the Supreme Universe was revealed by a new villain on the streets of Brooklyn: Ultimatum. Originally Miles Morales of the main Marvel Universe, Ultimatum was able to somehow travel to the restored Ultimate land, where he stole various weapons and familiar outfits for his new character, along with the Ultimate version of the Green Goblin as his new henchman. After debuting in Spider-Man II by Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli, Ultimatum’s plans revealed that the Supreme Universe was still very much alive.

Until now, most survivors of the Ultimate universe have no memories of their original home, with Miles only having a vague memory in his battles against Ultimatum and the Green Goblin. As it is, only the Maker remembers his original reality and is actively trying to reach it.

He’s already revived the Ultimates in Al Ewing, Travel Foreman, Filipe Andrade, Marco Lorenzana, and Scott Hama’s Ultimates 2 # 100, only to have the Avengers of his world attack him and start flying through the multiverse. Most recently, the Maker has been researching the Venom symbiote to enlist the help of the Reed Council on its own mission to return home. Given that Marvel’s main Reed Richards was responsible for his continued existence, it is unclear why the Creator and the Council of Reeds have been unable to find him.

Since the Creator’s goals seem to bring about the complete return of the Supreme Universe, there are many questions that remain unanswered. In addition to its location, the current state of its many heroes and villains could allow Marvel to continue its stories or create new ones. Either way, the opportunity to explore this branch of the main Marvel Universe offers plenty of reason to get excited about the possibilities.