How many years does it take for a console to be retro? One of the greatest experts sets a date | Gaming

Retro video games and consoles are more alive than ever. But when should we call a “retro” technology? Is the Wii console, or the PS3, are retro consoles?

Words like retro or classic have been used so much that they have partly lost their meaning. Many gamers use the term classic video game when they mean old, because a mediocre classic game has little. Or call retro console to a machine that is barely 10 or 15 years old.

When can we say that a console is retro? There is no simple answer. And the dictionary doesn’t help either. Retro is something that “evokes the taste or fashion of a bygone or old-fashioned time.” From a technology point of view, consoles like PS3, Wii-U or Xbox 360 use a technology similar to the current one. Are they retro consoles? The mythical Japanese expert Shinya arino, has the answer.

You may not know Shinya arino, but it is a true legend in Japan. The pioneer of the gameplay videos that are now so fashionable on Twitch and YouTube.

As Kotaku tells us, Shinya Arino has been starring in a weekly show on Japanese television since 2003, called Game Center CX.

In every program Shinya Arino tries to finish some of the hardest games ever. The shortest ones are finished in 4 or 5 hours, but has come to play 14 hours in a row live on television, until the most difficult ones are defeated.

It has not always been victorious. On occasion has he had to give up, and has finished the program with tears in his eyes, exhausted. Here you can see him playing some games:

He is a very popular character in Japan. The program is sold complete on DVD and there is a large amount of merchandising with books, dolls and other toys based on this unique gamer.

Shinya arino has been in the news these days because he has published a tweet in the official account of the program, where he says that “as the PlayStation 2, Game Boy Advance and Gamecube consoles have already exceeded the 20-year barrier, they can already be considered retro, so I will play some of their games this season. “

The mythical Shinya Arino gives us a simple rule to know when a console can be considered retro: must have turned 20.

Playstation 2 It was released in the year 2000, so it is 21 years old. Game Boy Advance appeared in 2001, turned two decades in March. The console Nintendo GameCube premiered on September 14, 2001, so it will be 20 years old in a few months.

According to this classification, consoles like the PSP (2005) or the Wii (2006) cannot be considered retro, because they are only 15 years old. Do you agree with this classification?