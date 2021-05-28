How many years does Adamari López take Toni Costa?



Adamari López is older than Toni Costa.

Photo: John Parra. / Getty Images

Now what Adamari López announced the news of her separation from Toni Costa There are many questions about why this dear couple would have made the difficult decision to separate. One of them could be age difference between the two. Many are what ask:How many years does Adamari take Toni? Although they have never manifested it, in the statement issued by Adamari on video She seemed much more mature than in her past separation from singer Luis Fonsi. This evidently speaks of the growth and maturity that the television presenter has reaped in all these years.

Since the rumors of the affair between Adamari and Toni the age difference between them was speculated. twelve years older than the Spanish dancer. She has just turned 50, while he is 38. Even so, they always turned a deaf ear and gave themselves over to love. Fruit of the same is the little girl they sired, Alaïa.

Toni came into Adamari’s life at a difficult time. He had overcome the terrible cancer and was recovering from his very stormy and notorious divorce from the interpreter of “Despacito”, Luis Fonsi. So the dancer put color in the life of “La Chaparrita” on Hispanic television. They always ignored the accusations because of their age difference and above all, for be her older. On the contrary, both managed to consolidate over time the solid relationship that they maintained until recently, where the rumors of crisis were not many to be such an exposed couple.

Precisely for that, Adamari gave a statement exclusively to our colleague Mandy Fridmann in which he confirmed the separation of the father from his daughter. He also unveiled it this morning on the show Telemundo, “Today Day” and minutes later he published a video statement on his account Instagram.

Toni, meanwhile, published a statement by written means also from his Instagram account. They have both been very considerate in making known a part as personal and difficult as a separation. Even so, Adamari made it very clear that he does it honestly as he has always done and emphasizing that they will be the only statements he will give in this regard.

She added that just for the well-being of the daughter they have in common, she asked for respect and above all support for her fans and viewers, who have followed her and stayed “closely” in all the important steps that the actress has gone through. . She immediately received hundreds of messages, clearly sending love not only to her but to Toni and Alaïa as well. Let’s remember that the entire family is one of the most beloved in the Hispanic entertainment industry.

