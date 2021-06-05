A recurring question during our existence is: How many years can a human being live?

The human body has expiration, getting old is part of their nature.

Although there are many factors that help Keep health, the organism reaches a critical point.

That moment when regardless of the Health, the body can no longer be reached between 120 and 150 years.

How many years can a human being live?

A group of researchers came to this approach, whose study can be consulted in Nature Communications.

This explains an analysis of blood markers that reveals the progressive loss of recovery and that predicts the limit of the useful life.

“That critical point that leads to the end of life is a biological property intrinsic of an organism, which is independent of stress factors, and signifies a fundamental or absolute limit of human life ”, they observed.

According to the study, all-cause mortality in humans and the incidence of chronic diseases Age-related increases exponentially, doubling every eight years.

Getting old is inevitable

Aging manifests as a progressive functional decline.

With age comes a higher incidence of chronic diseases: cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, among others, and mortality grows.

The recovery rate also decreases with age.

A 90-year-old could take eight weeks to recover, while one of 40 would do it in two.

The divergence of recovery time at advanced ages appears to be an organism-level phenomenon.

The record of the oldest person in history is that of a woman, Jeanne Louise Calment, born February 21, 1875, from Arles, France, who died at the age of 122 years and 164 days.

No matter how much you take care of yourself

For the study, the relationship between neutrophils, which are a type of white blood cell, an immune cell.

Another type of immune cell made in the bone marrow; and the distribution width of red blood cells as biomarkers of aging.

The human organism changes over time.

The state of the organism varies throughout life due to growth, maturation and aging.

“We hold that loss of resilience cannot be avoided even in the most successful aging individuals ”, states in study.

In the article, the researchers propose that the apparent limit of human lifespan is unlikely to be improved by targeted therapies against chronic diseases.

Therefore, no “dramatic” improvement in maximum life possible.

There is no eternal life

This means that a marked extension of life through prevention or curing disease is not possible without getting in the way of the aging process, the root cause of the underlying loss of resilience.

A recent careful analysis of human demographic data supports this argument and yields an estimate of the life expectancy limit of 138 years.

In this study, it was observed that the life of model organisms could be prolonged by genetic interventions, dietary and pharmacological.

Although the length of life could be modified, organisms have a limit, a “useful life”.

Against this background, scientists propose a greater development of the aging model, which could be a step towards the experimental demonstration of a dramatic therapy to prolong life.

(With information from Nature Communications and bioRxiv)