How many undocumented immigrants will receive the $ 15,600 aid in New York



Some 290,000 undocumented immigrants will receive financial aid in New York.

Photo: Pepi Stojanovski / Unsplash

There is still no date for the start of the distribution of the $ 2.1 billion dollars to undocumented immigrants economically affected by the pandemic, but it is estimated that some 290,000 would benefit.

From that figure, about 92,000 would receive the $ 15,600 lump sum, the maximum amount that the Excluded Workers Fund, according to a report by the Fiscal Policy Institute, which carried out an analysis of the number of people to benefit.

Add that 199,000 people would get $ 3,200 in one-time support, according to the analysis, which also indicates that the majority of those people are located in one of the five counties of the city of New York.

“The New York Excluded Workers Fund is finally providing a significant level of assistance to undocumented workers, who have been excluded from federal assistance during the pandemic,” the report states.

The fund was created after a battle of civil and immigrant organizations, who carried out a hunger strike for 23 days. The original amount they were asking for was $ 3.5 billion, but the State Assembly approved $ 2.1 billion for aid endorsed by the governor. Andrew Cuomo.

The institute highlights the multiplier impact of this benefit, which will be, from the outset, a significant benefit for families who lost partial or total income and were not considered in federal stimulus checks, including the President’s American Rescue Plan. Joe biden.

“The purpose of the fund is to help families through a period of financial hardship”, says the report. “But when workers win, so do the communities where they live.”

It is added that stores, supermarkets, service stations and neighborhood businesses in general will see an increase in sales.

The Big Apple, in its five counties, is where there will be the greatest impacts, since $ 1.5 billion dollars will be allocated to the region; followed by Long Island with $ 251 million; the Lower Hudson Valley with $ 143 million; Mid Hudson Valley with $ 65 million; the northern and western parts of the state with $ 60 million, and the capital area with $ 29 million.

The analysis notes that the $ 15,600 aid is enough to “make a real difference in the lives of families” whose members have faced the loss of their jobs during the pandemic.

“It is substantial enough to compare with unemployment insurance, although it is still well below the amount that other workers who lost their jobs could get.”, indicated.

He adds that a New York worker who was unemployed during the year due to the pandemic and received unemployment insurance, plus the federal bond, would have received $ 34,000.

The institute points out that around half of the undocumented immigrants in the entity file tax returns with their number ITIN, but the rest also make financial contributions to the entity in various ways.

“Every year, undocumented immigrants pay sales taxes, contribute to property taxes (directly or pay rent that supports landlord taxes)”, he points out. “And employers of undocumented immigrants often pay into the unemployment insurance system, even though workers can never collect unemployment benefits.”

The Department of Labor continues to develop the aid distribution strategy, but Make the Road New York has created a “pre-registration” system that will keep immigrants informed.

It is also suggested that people have on hand documents that will be requested: Photo ID and proof of address.