How many types of hemophilia are there? It can be cured? All about a disease that affects 3,000 people in Spain

Traditionally known as ‘the disease of kings’, due to its high prevalence among European royalty in the 19th and 20th centuries, hemophilia affects much more than people with blue blood, because, although it is rare, it is present in around one in every 10,000 people (1 in 5,000 in the case of hemophilia A and one in 30,000 in the case of B), mainly men. We take advantage of April 17, world hemophilia day, to get closer to a very unknown disease that affects more than 3,000 people in Spain.

What is Hemophilia?

Hemophilia is a hereditary and genetic disease in which the blood does not clot properly. This is because the altered genes cause some coagulation factors (coagulant proteins), VIII and / or IX, not to be produced or to be produced poorly. For proper blood clotting to occur, the 13 factors involved have to work properly. If one of these factors does not work well, the ‘clotting cascade’ is interrupted and the clot that prevents bleeding forms more slowly. As a result of this interruption, injuries or wounds bleed for longer than they should, which can lead to internal and external bleeding.

How many types of hemophilia are there?

Mainly two: A and B. In hemophilia A, which is the majority, the factor is affected in VIII. This type of hemophilia affects one in 5,000 men. In hemophilia B (also called Christmas disease), much less common (affects one in 30 thousand), the affected factor is IX. In addition, there have been congenital deficits of different coagulation factors factor II, factor V, factor VII, factor X, but we identified with Hemophilia the deficit of factor VIII and factor FIX.

It is also less common to have acquired hemophilia, that is, not hereditary, and it can occur during pregnancy, due to autoimmune conditions, cancer or multiple sclerosis.

What symptoms does it produce?

The main symptom of the disease is bleeding (both external and internal), but how it occurs depends on the severity of the hemophilia. Thus, while in some people the problem appears only in serious wounds or operations, not in small wounds, in others the bleeding occurs spontaneously, and can even cause hemorrhages at the brain level with a small blow to the head. Thus, some of the symptoms that may be present are, according to Mayor Clinic:

• Excessive bleeding and unexplained from cuts or injuries, or after surgery or dental work.

•A lots of bruises large or deep

• Unusual bleedingl after vaccinations

• Pain, swelling or joint tightness

•Blood in the urine or in the stool

•Nasal bleeding no known cause

• In infants, unexplained fussiness

In the most severe cases, other symptoms can occur, such as joint pain and arthritis (due to internal bleeding in the joints). If joint bleeding occurs frequently, the patient may even have difficulty walking or performing simple activities.

How is it transmitted?

Hemophilia is a genetic disease, that is, it is transmitted from parents to children or, rather, from mothers to children, since being an X-linked disease, it is women who carry the disease, although they hardly suffer from itWell, if one X chromosome does not produce clotting factors correctly, the other will. In man, having only one X chromosome (XY) if it is damaged, he will suffer the disease, since his other chromosome, the Y, does not have the capacity to produce factor VIII / IX. What a male cannot do is transmit the disease. If he suffers from it, being on the X chromosome, he does not transmit it to the male, since his X chromosome will come from the mother. You can pass it on to your daughters, who may be carriers, but do not develop the disease.

For this reason, it is estimated that for every male affected by hemophilia, there are an average of 4 carriers in the family.

This scheme of the Spanish Society of Hematology and Hemotherapy explains very well how the disease is transmitted.

Hemophilia is transmitted through the X chromosome Spanish Society of Hematology and Hemotherapy

Does it only affect men?

No, although it is very rare to see women affected by hemophilia. For this to happen, the woman has to have both affected X chromosomes, and this only happens if the father is hemophiliac and the mother is a carrier. Since it is a rare disease in itself, it is very rare for a woman to have both chromosomes affected and can, therefore, develop the disease. Most common for women is that they have a normal and a mutated gene and become carriers, but do not develop the disease.

Do you have treatment?

Although gene therapies are being investigated, hemophilia still has no cure, but there are several options and types of treatment that basically consist of supplying the blood with the clotting factor of which it is deficient through an injection. The amount will depend on many factors, such as the type and severity of hemophilia.

The treatment options, as indicated by the Spanish Federation of Hemophilia, are:

Clotting factor concentrates. It is the most common treatment and is made from plasma derivatives from human blood or using genetically engineered cells that carry a human factor gene.

Cryoprecipitate: It is derived from blood and contains a moderate concentration of factor VIII (but not factor IX). It is effective for joint and muscle bleeding.

Fresh frozen plasma (PFC). Plasma from which red blood cells have been removed and blood proteins and clotting factors have been left behind.

Desmopressin (DDAVP). It is a synthetic hormone that stimulates the release of factor VIII. It is usually used in mild cases and to treat minor bleeding.

Furthermore, we have to differentiate between the treatments on demand, which is the one used once the wound or hemorrhage has occurred; and prophylaxis treatment, the administration of clotting factor several times a week to maintain acceptable and constant levels factor. This treatment can be started from the first years of life, before repeated bleeding can begin.

With early diagnosis and proper treatment, a person with hemophilia can lead a normal life, even when they have surgery.

However, for this to happen, there has to be great adherence to treatment, and in times like adolescence, this can be a challenge, “It is a complicated stage of change and transition in which adherence to the treatment of any chronic disease. The adolescent patient with hemophilia can manifest rejection of the disease and the treatment and this rejection can lead to an incorrect administration of the treatment ”, comments Dr. Rubén Berrueco Moreno, pediatric hematologist at the Sant Joan de Déu Hospital, Barcelona. So that this does not happen, in addition to “doing a good job of raising awareness from children so that they understand the need to continue treatment and care for their body”, Bayer, on the occasion of World Day, who participated in the video, has published a video on their social networks to raise awareness among young patients on the importance of following treatment appropriately throughout your life.