How many times were they postponed and why

Tokyo 2020 had to be postponed for a year, but they weren’t the only ones, check out how many times the Olympics were postponed and why.

One of the consequences of the pandemic caused by Covid-19 was the cancellation of several of the most important sporting events in the world, and one of the victims were the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The sports fair that was scheduled to take place from July 24 to August 9, 2020, will now be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021.

However, this is not the first time Olympic Games postponed, some of the events in the story, caused its cancellation.

How many times were the Olympics postponed and why?

Only the world wars have led to the cancellation of the Olympics, but other events, such as politics, terrorism and now pandemics, have invaded the games.

Since the opening of the first modern Olympic Games in 1896, the international sports competition has only been canceled three times: once during World War I (1916) and twice during World War II (1940 and 1944).

Cover of the official report of the 1896 Athens Olympic Games. Often appears as the poster of the Games. Photo: Getty Images

1916 Olympics

In the run-up to the 1916 Summer Olympics, the German Empire outgrew bids from Alexandria, Amsterdam, Brussels, Budapest, and Cleveland to host the Games and in 1913 built a new “Deutsches Stadion” (“German Stadium”) that could officially seat 30 thousand people.

The Berlin Games were canceled due to the outbreak of World War I in July 1914. Organizers initially thought the war would end “at Christmas,” but an armistice was not reached until November 1918.

About two decades later, the Deutsches Stadion was torn down to make way for the Olympic Stadium destined for the 1936 Summer Games, when Berlin had its next chance to host.

When 1936 rolled around, roughly five thousand athletes from 51 countries competed with an audience of 10,000, but those games would also be infamous, as by then Hitler he had come to power.

The Olympic Games of World War II (1940 and 1944)

Tokyo and Sapporo, Japan had originally hosted the 1940 Summer and Winter Olympics, respectively, after winning the bid in 1936, making them the first non-Western cities selected to host the sporting event.

But after it blew up the war between Japan and China in July 1937, the Japanese government decided to waive its right to host the Games, claiming that the war required “the spiritual and material mobilization of Japan.”

New hosts were chosen: Helsinki, Finland, for the Summer Games and the German city of Garmisch-Partenkirchen for winter ones.

However, the outbreak of the Second World War, after the Nazi invasion of Poland in September 1939, caused the total cancellation of the events.

The same fate occurred at the 1944 Summer Olympics in London and the Winter Games in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.

1944 Olympics

Polish prisoners of war in the camp Oflag II-C they convinced their German captors to allow them to organize honorary games. They even made an Olympic rings flag out of a colored sheet and scarves.

They competed in sports like soccer, Handball and volleyball, as well as in events of Athletics, but also in painting, sculpture and music. However, the Germans forbade the fencing, the archery, the javelin and the pole vault for obvious reasons.

Getty Images

Terrorism at the Olympics

On two other occasions the Olympic Games they were postponed only for a few hours due to terrorist attacks.

Munich 1972

Editing Munich 1972 was postponed 36 hours as a result of an attack on the Olympic Village on September 5; it became known as “Black September.”

Atlanta 1996

The one in Atlanta 1996 was postponed for 24 hours due to an attack that occurred on July 28 at the Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta.

