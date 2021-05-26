How many times has Mike Tyson been arrested?

Getty Images Mike Tyson attends a press conference after defeating Clifford Etienne during their heavyweight fight at The Pyramid on February 22, 2003 in Memphis, Tennessee. Tyson was arrested after a fight with two men outside a Brooklyn hotel on June 21, 2003 in New York City. He was charged with assault and disorderly conduct.

Mike Tyson had a somewhat troubled childhood that involved dozens of arrests. He wrote in his memoirs that it was a counselor at a juvenile detention center who helped channel his approach from street fighting to a boxing career.

Tyson spent time in prison for a rape in 1991, and is now required to register for life under Megan’s Law, according to his sex offender registry.

A new documentary, “Mike Tyson: The Knockout,” delves into his past and how it led him to become a legendary heavyweight champion. The two-part documentary airs on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 25 and June 1, 2021.

Tyson said he was arrested 40 times when he was 12 years old and was introduced to coach Cus D’Amato by a counselor.

Tyson said on the IMPAULSIVE podcast in 2020 that he had been arrested 40 times when he was 12 years old. He grew up in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn and recalled an early life of crime in conflict with his desire to make his mother proud.

“I didn’t want to disappoint my mother,” she said on the podcast. “My mother really did a lot. Always going to the police stations to get my ass out. She beat my ass so bad, in front of the police. I was arrested 40 times before I was 12 years old. My mother was so humble and proud and I was arrogant. “

He said on the show that he committed “robberies, pickpockets, stealing jewelry.” He added “One punch knockout and then go to his pocket, robbery.”

His early crimes and street fights led him to the Tryon School for Boys, which changed the course of his life, he wrote in “An Undisputed Truth.” Counselor Bobby Stewart trained Tyson and helped him develop a love of boxing, Tyson wrote. Later, the counselor introduced Tyson to Cus D’Amato, a legendary coach.

Tyson’s mother, Lorna Smith, died when he was only 16 years old. His relationship with D’Amato became a mentorship after his mother’s death, Tyson wrote in the memoirs.

Tyson was convicted of rape in 1992 and spent 3 years in prison following a highly publicized trial.

Tyson was charged with one count of rape, two counts of criminal misconduct, and one count of criminal confinement in 1991, based on his prison record. He was charged with raping Miss Black America contestant Desiree Washington, 18, in Marion County, Indiana.

His arraignment on September 11 set the stage for one of the most publicized legal battles in modern history. In the immediate aftermath of the Clarence Thomas / Anita Hill confrontation and the William Kennedy Smith date rape trial, the process would attract more than 400 broadcasters and reporters from the United States and 13 foreign countries, ”Indiana Monthly reported. “Tyson was represented by Vincent Fuller, a well-known defense attorney for the prestigious Washington, DC law firm Williams and Connolly; Fuller reportedly made $ 5,000 a day. The state of Indiana responded with Special Counsel Greg Garrison, a fiery red-haired trial attorney who had not lost a case since 1973. “

Tyson was found guilty and sentenced to 10 years in prison with a four-year suspension for each of the three charges, and the sentences will be served concurrently. He was also ordered to pay a maximum fine of $ 30,000, the news outlet reported. He was eventually released after three years for good behavior, although he was on probation for four years after his release, according to The New York Times.

Tyson denies raping the woman and is a registered sex offender for life

As part of his sentence, Tyson will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, according to his sex offender registry.

Megan’s Law requirements sometimes require you to register while visiting other states, My Plainview reported in Texas in 2002. The news outlet reported that you were required to register in San Antonio when you briefly trained there in 2001. You requested one license to box in Texas to fight Lennox Lewis. Texas law requires people convicted of sex crimes to register with authorities if they visit the state, the news outlet reported.

“Mike always checks in, Mike always tries to fulfill his obligations,” his attorney, Darrow Soll, told the news outlet.

To this day, Tyson maintains his innocence. He told MMA NYTT in 2020: “I did not rape that woman.”

Tyson said his “favorite arrest” was when he put a Ferrari through the glass in a building

Tyson told The Diego Show that his “favorite arrest” was when he was driving a Ferrari and did not know how to properly handle the vehicle. He said the car was idling and accidentally sent it through the glass.

“The car went through the glass window and I had to be arrested for property damage,” he said on the show.

“It was pretty good, yeah,” he added.

