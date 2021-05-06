How many taxes do we Spanish pay for owning a car?

For some time now, taxes related to cars tend to sneak among the most prominent headlines in the motor world: diesel, roads … Now it is the report on automobile taxation that the European Manufacturers Association (ACEA) produces each year the one that brings them back into focus: Spain is the fourth country in Europe in the ranking of tax collection.

How has the report been carried out? Collecting all rates related to the motor world. And when we talk about all of them, we mean public (registration and circulation taxes), private (fuel, tolls …) and commercial (VAT). At the same time, the existing exemptions in each country have been taken into account. In the case of Spain, the information has come through two channels: ANFAC (Spanish Association of Automobile and Truck Manufacturers) and FACUA-Consumidores en Acción.

In Spain, more than two thirds of the total collection comes from fossil fuels and lubricants

Spain and its 21,500 million

The global figures of the report reveal that the public coffers of European countries enter, in total, 398,400 million euros thanks to automobile taxation, 3% more than in 2020. To understand how important this figure is, we need some context: that amount multiply by 2.5 the annual budget of the European Union.

In this dance of numbers, Spain raises 21,500 million euros. More than two-thirds come from fossil fuels and lubricants: in our country gasoline taxes 504 euros per 1,000 liters and diesel 379 euros. And the rest? 5,000 million euros They come hand in hand with VAT, registration tax and repairs.

Its alot? Is it little? Once again, let’s contextualize income. Within the EU, the largest vehicle fleet is that of Germany. There, through taxes, are collected 99.9 billion of euros per year: half (41,900 million), almost as in our country, comes from fuel and lubricants, and the rest (34,600 million) from VAT and after-sales services.

Belgian drivers pay 3,187 euros in taxes, while Spanish drivers enjoy a lower tax burden: 1,068 euros

Taxes per car

Global collection is not the only relevant data included in the ACEA tax report. If we analyze the taxes that are paid for each car, Spain is among the best treated by the Treasury: 1,068 euros per vehicle. A figure far from the three highest: in Belgium it is more than double with 3,187 euros, Austria remains at 2,678 and Finland at 2,523. Behind it appears Ireland (2,438 euros), Denmark (2,251 euros), the Netherlands (2,158 euros), Germany (1,963 euros), France (1,911 euros), Italy (1,727 euros) and Sweden (1,561 euros).

A figure, 1,068 euros, in which they are not included rates to come. Everything points to the fact that the intention to resume the diesel tax is maintained since the payment could come on highways and conventional roads that, for now, are free. The rise that is a reality is that of the Registration Tax: in 2020, the homologation of the emissions and the consumption of each car is already a matter of the WLTP Cycle. By having stricter protocols, many models have ceased to be exempted and others have changed tranche, increasing their sale prices.

How to take advantage of this collection

Eric-Mark Huitema, CEO of ACEA, has proposed a formula to take advantage of this tax collection: use it to transform mobility. In Europe, 14% of registrations correspond to electric cars and they fear a lack of infrastructure will hold back sales: “Vehicle, highway and fuel taxes generate huge amounts of government revenue that should help fund the charging and refueling infrastructure now urgently needed to address the growing acceptance. of the alternative propulsion vehicle market ”.