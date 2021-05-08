How many stimulus checks from the first round have never been cashed or returned to the IRS



The IRS mistakenly sent more than 1 million checks to people who had passed away during the first round.

Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

According to an analysis of data provided by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in response to a request for information by Newsweek, of the 160 million stimulus payments sent from the first round, about $ 1.25 million of stimulus checks have never been cashed or have been returned or reimbursed to the Treasury Department.

Stimulus checks from the first round that were not cashed or returned represent at least one percent, or 0.78 percent worth more than $ 2 billion, of the total $ 270 billion that the IRS sent. That small percentage has impressed observers who follow the economic impact of checks during the pandemic.

According to the analysis, the inhabitants of Pennsylvania, Vermont, Montana, and Michigan were the most likely to leave their money on the table and the inhabitants of Arizona and Texas took the most advantage of the stimulus check sent.

Related: Which group of people is still waiting for the third stimulus check and how many have already received it

Checks sent in error:

In October the IRS reported that the number of checks that had not found their recipients fell to 9 million people, most had never filed a tax return, were homeless or lived in rural areas, hospitals and nursing homes social so the IRS had to translate payment information into more than 35 languages.

The Government Accountability Office reported in June 2020 that the IRS mistakenly sent more than 1.1 million checks to people who had passed away. Checks that were not cashed were voided and the agency even asked relatives to return the money.

You may be interested in: