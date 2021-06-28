How many siblings does Francisca Lachapel have?

. Francisca Lachapel has a younger brother.

Francisca Lachapel, 32, born in the Azua province of the Dominican Republic, is one of the best known and most loved faces on Univision programming. The star was crowned Nuestra Belleza Latina in 2015, becoming the first Dominican woman to hold the title of beauty.

During her time at Nuestra Belleza Latina, Lachapel managed to captivate the Hispanic public in the United States with her desire to improve herself by showing herself as the living example of the thousands of women who come to the country with the purpose of fulfilling the American dream.

After her triumph in the Univision beauty pageant, Francisca Lachapel joined the team of official presenters of the morning show “Despierta América”, a project that has allowed her to remain current in the television industry in recent years.

In her personal facet, the interpreter was born into a very humble family in the Dominican Republic. Despite the difficult economic situation that his relatives lived, the love and affection of both his mother and his brother was something that Lachapel never lacked.

Francisca Lachapel grew up with the absence of her biological father, this because he died when she was only 5 years old.

In an emotional interview with HOLA! USA, the television presenter confessed that she lived a difficult childhood when she had to witness the mistreatment suffered by her mother by her stepfather, who suffered from alcoholism at that time.

Lachapel has a younger brother, with whom he maintains a very good relationship that has grown stronger over the years.

In a segment of “Despierta América” ​​in 2020, the star confessed that she has 9 half-siblings from her father. However, she does not have a close relationship with that part of her family and their identities are unknown.

Ambiorix Rafael Méndez Montero is the only brother in the direct family nucleus of Francisca Lachapel. Through her profile on the Instagram platform, the Dominican usually expresses the great love she feels for her brother.

Here’s what you need to know about Lachapel’s brother:

Francisca Lachapel’s brother is younger than her

Ambiorix Rafael is ten months younger than his famous sister, which allowed them to be very close during their childhood stage.

Unlike his sister who lives in the United States, Ambiorix resides in the Dominican Republic.

Lachapel and his brother grew up in a very religious home

According to information reported by People en Español magazine, the presenter of “Despierta América” and her brother grew up under the biblical education of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Currently, Francisca Lachapel’s brother has not provided details about his religious beliefs. However, through his official profile on Instagram he usually shares religious messages about the definition of love.

Ambiorix was not exempt from suffering the consequences of the violence that was experienced in his home

Univision announced that Francisca Lachapel’s stepfather suffered from alcoholism, so that on many occasions the Dominican star had to seek refuge in the company of his brother as a result of the strong fights between his mother and stepfather.

Francisca Lachapel’s brother made a great dream come true with the help of his sister

In 2019, Ambiorix Rafael made an emotional post on the Instagram platform to thank his sister for helping him realize the dream of being able to acquire a vehicle in his native Dominican Republic.

“First I thank God for the opportunity and then my sister for always being there for me. Really, thank you, ”Lachapel’s brother wrote on Instagram.

Family unity is something that characterizes the brother of the Univision star

Through his official account on Instagram, Ambiorix Rafael shares photographs in the company of his mother and sister.

In the text of the publications, the Dominican has emphasized feeling blessed to be part of a family that he defines as “beautiful.”