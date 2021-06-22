How many siblings does Chiquis Rivera have?

NBC Universo Johnny López (from left to right), Jenicka López, Chiquis Rivera, Jacqie Campos and Michael Marín.

Janney Marín Rivera is better known as Chiquis Rivera. She is the eldest daughter of the late singer Jenni Rivera. Since the death of her mother, Chiquis became the mother figure of her four siblings. Chiquis was just 27 years old when her mother died in a plane crash. Since then Chiquis has been a mother and father to her four siblings: Jacqie Campos, Michael Marín, Jenicka López and Johnny López.

In this month of June, Juan Rivera, Chiquis’s uncle, revealed that La Diva de la Banda had left Chiquis out of his will, reports El Universal. To which Chiquis replied that her mother had left her a great inheritance.

Chiquis, 35, said the best inheritance his mother could leave him are his siblings. Chiquis has cared for her siblings since she was a child when her mother went on tour, according to El Heraldo. In addition Chiquis said through his social networks that his mother also left him an inheritance to know how to work for his own things “without having to go over anyone.”

Chiquis was born on June 26, 1985 in Los Angeles, California. Her parents are José Trinidad Marín and Jenni Rivera.

Chiquis bought a house to go live with her brothers

After Jenni Rivera’s death, Chiquis sold her mother’s mansion. Then she bought another house to move in with her siblings. Over the years, little by little the boys have become independent.

Jenicka Lopez

Jenicka is the daughter of Juan López and Jenni Riveral. The young woman is YouTuber. In addition, she is known to be the youngest daughter of the late singer. Jenicka, known by the full name Jenicka Priscilla Lopez was born in Long Beach, California. The 23-year-old is known for her participation in I love Jenni.

Johnny rivera

Johnny Rivera is the youngest son of Jenni Rivera. The boy is the product of his mother’s marriage to Juan López. At 16, Johnny came out of the closet. At that time she introduced her boyfriend and two years later they broke up. This year, 20-year-old Johnny requested an audit from his Aunt Rosie, who manages Jenni’s fortune after her death. Juan Rivera, Jenni’s brother, revealed that in the will left by his sister, she stipulated at what age the inheritance was given to her children. Even though they came of age, they couldn’t be given everything until they were the years Jenni had recorded.

Michael Marin

Michael is the son of José Trinidad Marín and Jenni Rivera. Following the death of his mother, Michael was arrested on charges of criminal mischief in Miami just a couple of months after the tragic plane crash that took the singer’s life. Turns out he was caught marking a sign and was released on a $ 1,000 bond.

Today his path is another. The young man has worked with well-known street artists, to create several murals around Los Angeles, in which Jenni is portrayed.

Michael has a daughter named Luna, who is autistic. He has recognized that it is not an easy task, but he tries to move forward with his little girl, every day with a lot of love.

Jacqie rivera

Jacqie was born on November 20, 1989 in Long Beach, California. Jacqie is the daughter of José Trinidad Marín and Jenni Rivera. She was married to Mike Campos since November 10, 2012. They had three children. In 2017 they announced their separation. In 2019, Jacqie launched herself as a singer. Below you can see a photo of Jenni Rivera with her five children.