How many Safe Travel stamps does Morelos have?

MEXICO CITY. At the start of the summer vacation period 2021, the governor of Morelos, Cuauhtémoc Blanco Bravo, delivered 36 “SAFE TRAVELS” badges to the same number of service providers in Morelos who adapted to the new normal by applying protocols against COVID -19.

The Teopanzolco Cultural Center (CCT) was the framework to recognize the state’s tourism companies with the global seal on safety and hygiene, for their commitment to the management of sanitary measures for collaborators and tourists.

“SAFE TRAVELS” or “Safe Traveler” is awarded by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), and the entity stands out at the national level as one of the states that has the capacity to receive local tourism and foreigner.

Cuauhtémoc Blanco mentioned that the Executive Branch is working to promote the tourism sector and achieve an optimal level of competitiveness.

“With efforts like these, we are reaching a good pace in our economic reactivation plan, that gives us the certainty that we are on the right track, let’s continue working to strengthen our state as Host of the World,” said the Governor.

For her part, Julieta Goldzweig Cornejo, Secretary of Tourism and Culture, stressed that in the face of the challenges presented by the new normal, travelers will seek safe destinations that have this type of certifications; That is why in Morelos the projections are optimistic and a hotel occupancy between 50 and 55 percent is expected for this summer.

The coordinator of Tourism Development of the Ministry of Tourism and Culture (STyC), Abdiel Guerrero Rojas explained that on October 8, 2020 they delivered the Responsible Host distinctive to tourism companies that concluded a training process on good sanitary practices, which are maintained with collaborators and clients, this being a precedent for international distinction.

For her part, the general director of the Morelos Tourism Trust, Esther Elena Peña Núñez, presented visitmorelos.mx, a web portal where tourists can plan from their weekend visit to their next vacation, as it shows lodging options, gastronomy and sites of cultural tourist interest throughout the state.

Alejandro Zúñiga Bernal, head of the Green Angels Corporation Unit, attended on behalf of the federal Secretary of Tourism Miguel Ángel Torruco Marqués, explained that as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, tourist services had to innovate to guarantee the physical safety of the visitors, and highlighted that in Morelos all the measures for the reception of tourists are complied with.

The event was attended by José Manuel Sanz Rivera, head of the Office of the Governor; Pablo Ojeda, Secretary of Government; Ana Cecilia Rodríguez González, Secretary of Economic and Labor Development and members of the state cabinet.

In addition, Juan Diego Pons Díaz de León, general director of the Executive Trust of the Combativity and Employment Promotion Fund (Fidecomp); Graciela Flores Beltrán, general director of Competitiveness and Tourist Services; Bernardo Aguilar Calvo, general director for Europe of the Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE), representatives of chambers, business and tourism associations.

