How many people will be able to attend the AEW and WWE shows next week?

Florida Governor Ron de Santis has revealed his new policy to return fans to sports shows and this will take effect as soon as next week, so both WWE and AEW could have an audience if they want from Wednesday on AEW and the week of May 11 on WWE, since the programs for the coming week are already recorded.

But how much public can enter each event? For AEW it is believed that it will reuse the Jackson’s Daily’s Place to make your recordings and it would not be surprising if he also used it for PPV Double or Nothing next May 23. The capacity of the venue is 5500 people which means that following the rules of De Santis, 1375 people could enter the show on Wednesday.

In the case of WWE and if we take the Performance center, the capacity for it is 250-300 people, much less than Daily’s Place, and with the rules of De Santis this would be reduced to 50-75 people who could be as public.

We must emphasize that neither of the two companies have announced that they are going to allow the presence of the public for their next shows, but it is good to have an idea of ​​how many people could enter if they wanted to do the shows with an audience present.

