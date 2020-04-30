In these moments, the efforts of all the competent organisms strive to find the formula for the return of soccer, so that the sport returns before the summer is installed in our lives. The coronavirus has paralyzed everything, but with a good reason behind it: health. Some, more and more, put their hands to their heads with the enormous effort that is being devoted to the return of football.

A more than authorized voice, former footballer of the Manchester United during the 90s and 2000s and ex coach of the Valencia how Gary Neville He takes his hands to his head with the possibility that they pose in countries like England or Spain for the return of the Premier League or the Santander League. «How many people have to die so that it doesn’t seem safe to play? Does a player, a staff member have to die …? What risk do we have to take, ”Neville questioned during an intervention at Sky Sport, giving birth to his questions with a forceful phrase: “The speech is purely economic”.

The words filled with rage and anger of the now commentator came up with an intervention by Michel D’Hooghe, which is part of the FIFA Medical Committee, who was forceful with his vision of the return of soccer. “Today we are not ready for the resumption of football competitions,” confessed the health, which supported himself Neville: “The medical officer has already said so. Shouldn’t be played until after summer«.

Own theory Neville for so many efforts to be made for the return of football is merely economic. He believes that money takes precedence over the health of soccer players, technical bodies and workers linked to sports. «I think if there were no financial interests involved, there would be no soccer for months. People evaluate risk. There will be people who see it as a risk factor. There will even be those who want to play … », he reasoned Neville about.

In Spain, a lot of controversy

In Spain, the views are just as disparate. The Thebes plan is to return to the competition, the sooner the better. From the government The green light is given to the competition from May 26, although the nuclei of footballers who are reluctant to play again are strong. As you could know OK DAILYMany of the Primera captains are reluctant to return to football if minimum security conditions are not met: “They are going to have to accept what we say, apart from being footballers we are people.”

In fact, Rafael Ramos, President of the Spanish Association of Soccer Team Doctors, confessed to OK DAILY that it was difficult for the competition to return after the break due to the coronavirus and understood that the Government was not being clear with the guidelines to be followed and its measures. The controversy is served.