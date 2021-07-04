How many people have died from Pokémon GO? A study estimates that gambling has caused more than 140,000 accidents

Pokémon GO is the deadliest video game out there.

There are many mobile games – not in vain more and more developers are aware of the benefits of releasing their titles on this platform – but only one of them can say that it has achieved such popularity to the point of having become a social phenomenon.

We are not talking about Candy Crush but about Pokémon GO, the Niantic title enjoyed by millions of players around the world and that despite the passage of the years, It is among the most downloaded applications from both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

The puzzling old Taiwanese man who plays Pokémon GO with 45 mobiles

However, not everything that surrounds Pokémon GO is wonderful. The virtual reality game also has its dangers and that is that there are many accidents suffered by players when they want to catch their favorite Pokémon.

Over 140,000 accidents from playing Pokémon GO

Even a game as innocent as Pokémon GO can be fatal without proper care.. A recent study by Purdue University has calculated the number of accidents suffered by players of this application and the result has been disappointing.

In the analysis that has lasted about five months, It has been estimated that the application has caused about 145,000 accidents of which some 30,000 have turned out to be with injuries and more than 250 with deceased. Of course, we must also mention the damages caused by these accidents that amount up to 7,000 million dollars.

Pokémon GO players not only access dangerous places or private property, but also do something that is not only prohibited but is also very dangerous: driving while using the mobile. The latter is what has caused the most accidents.

Therefore, if any of you are a regular Pokémon GO player, that you know that health comes first. That it is not worth risking your physical integrity, much less your life, to hunt a Pokémon, even if it is a legendary one.

Related topics: Games, Casual games, Pokémon

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ Explica.co Join

Follow us on Facebook Explica.co.com Follow