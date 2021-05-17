How many people have been benefited by sending the IRS stimulus check



The IRS continues to send the stimulus check.

Photo: AzamKamolov / Pixabay

The Department of the Treasury, the Office of the Fiscal Service and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) have distributed $ 388 billion from the stimulus check based on the American Rescue Plan (ARP).

This was reported by the president’s government Joe biden, which confirmed that 165 million payments have been made to Americans, either in deposit in bank accounts or sending paper checks or prepaid debit cards.

The White House American Rescue Plan Implementation Team added that payments will continue to cover all eligible individuals amid the crisis caused by the pandemic of COVID-19 and as part of your economic recovery project.

“Since March 12, the IRS has also distributed approximately 165 million Economic Impact Payments.”, advanced the Biden Administration.

The IRS sends more payments weekly, as well as the so-called “plus-up”, which are awards of funds according to the tax reports of the taxpayers, which can make them eligible for more resources.

On May 12, one million payments were sent, which is considered the last big batch of payments, which began processing on May 7, so some people received direct payments to their accounts earlier as provisional or pending deposits, according to the IRS.

This included more than 500,000 people who were eligible, but for whom the IRS did not have information to issue an Economic Impact Payment., until they filed their tax reports. Payments were made on paper, that is, they will arrive by mail.

At least 460,000 “plus-up” payments were also issued for those who are eligible to receive more money.

These are taxpayers or households that did not qualify for a third stimulus check based on their 2019 income or received less than what they owed, but by updating their reports the authorities adjusted the benefit to which they were entitled.

The IRS report comes in the middle of a public debate on a possible fourth stimulus check, an idea promoted by at least 70 Democratic congressmen, but whose application is complicated as vaccination against COVID-19 advances and the labor supply increases.

The Biden Administration is focused on the approval of the economic package of $ 4 billion dollars, which is divided into two projects: the American Jobs Plan, of $ 2.25 billion dollars, and the Plan for American Families, $ 1.8 trillion.

Congress is analyzing how those proposals would be approved, which have divided positions, especially among Republicans.