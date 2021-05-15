How many people are vaccinated with my age in Spain?

If you are one of the lucky ones who have been vaccinated I’m sure now breathe a little easier. And if it’s your father, your mother, your grandfather, your aunt, your sister … even more so.

Fortunately, the number of Spaniards who can boast of an arm with a band-aid that testifies to having received the expected puncture is increasing. Specifically 14,911,306 -30.7% of the population- have already received at least one dose of one of the four formulas that are distributed by Spain, while the 6,976,683 -14.2% – have already completed their schedule.

(If you are still waiting to be called or it is not yet your turn by age, you can check here when the expected time will come).

The vaccination campaign is progressing at an ever better pace. In the 15 days that we have been in the month, more than 5.3 million doses have been injected, while 8,329,435 were posted throughout April.

The takeoff in immunization has allowed almost everyone over the age of 60 has received at least one dose. Nine out of ten Spaniards in this age group are already somewhat protected against Covid, especially those over 80 years of age where the complete guidelines are close to 100%.

Between 70 and 79 years 94.1% have received at least one dose, although the full guidelines only reach 54.6%, whereas between 60 and 69 years 80.7% He is already somewhat immunized with the vaccine despite the fact that complete vaccinations only reach 7.2%.

The next most immunized cohort corresponds to people between 50 and 59 years, of which one in five (21%) has already received at least one dose, although the full regimen only reaches 6.6%.

Later, in a more lagging position, comes the macro-group of ‘young people’ between 49 and 25 years, the largest of all the cohorts (16,706,113 people) where 12% have received at least one puncture and only 5% complete the pattern.

The two truly young groups -between 18 and 24 years old and between 16 and 17 years old- they reach a protection of 6% and 0.2% respectively, of 2.5% and 0.2% in complete guidelines.