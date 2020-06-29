New outbreaks of active coronavirus in Spain They begin to worry the health authorities. The country has accumulated 51 positive outbreaks in this virus since the start of the de-escalation. They are counted from May 11, when mobility has gradually recovered. A figure that depending on the number of infected can be alarming. These 51 outbreaks have been controlled, 25 remain active, this indicator is key. During these weeks, the ability to cope with a resurgence of cases in some areas has been tested. We have learned about the coronavirus and how to control it, something that has caused total and absolute containment of the area and those affected.

These are the outbreaks of coronaviruses active today in Spain

The ministry does not specify either the size or the exact location of the outbreaks, the new normality places all responsibility on the autonomous communities. The 25 outbreaks still active affect a total of 11 communities. The territory faces these contagion zones: Basque Country, Catalonia, Castilla y León, Andalusia, Galicia, Murcia, the Canary Islands, the Valencian Community, Extremadura, Cantabria and Navarra.

To these assets are added others that have been stabilized, but have made part of Huesca pass to phase 2. A setback that occurs due to the outbreak detected in a fruit business located in Zaidín (Huesca). 290 positives that are distributed by nearby towns and that correspond to the workers of this company and its closest environment. This outbreak is on the rise, but under control, social gatherings or celebrations are not a cause for concern at the moment.

The rest of the outbreaks continue their control phase. Some of them come from foreign workers who have imported the virus from other areas of the world. The most alarming are those are located in nursing homes such as the one in Castrillón Lleida, which has affected 13 residents and 5 workers. This is one of the 3 cases that has been detected in a health center with vulnerable people.