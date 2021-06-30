How many new variants are there and who are they?

“The Nexus Event”, the 1×04 episode of Loki Directed by Kate Herron, it confirmed one of the many suspicions in relation to the series: different versions of the character appeared. Within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, these are variants of Loki that correspond to different timelines. Therefore, they represent events that have not been presented either in the movies or in the series.

Until the episode referred to, there were only references to a variant of Loki, Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino). However, in his case there was a trick: Marvel relied on the name and part of the aesthetics of another character, La Encantadora, to generate a kind of confusion within the narrative. Sylvie’s refusal to be named as Loki made the contrast more apparent. She is part of Loki, but it would be better not to call her “Lady Loki”.

However, the post-credit scene for “The Nexus Event” and the subsequent credits did formally introduce four of the variants of the God of Deception. Each character surprises both for their attire and for the possible interpretations that can be made in this regard. Let’s get to know them.

The four variants of Loki

After what seemed to be his end, Loki falls into another dimension. Although it has not yet been revealed who he is addressing, he asks: “Am I dead?” From the other side of the scene, they respond: “Not yet. But you will be unless you come with us.” Then three people and an animal appear.

Classic Loki

This character is the one who speaks to Loki when he falls into another reality. Classic Loki is played by Richard E. Grant (About Time). He appears in a suit not influenced by any technological or aesthetic advance, as if taken from a play that parodies the character.

However, it is not a joke when you consider that this version of the God of Deception appeared many years before the variant that predominates in the series, played by Tom Hiddleston. Within the comics, he is not often referred to as “Classic Loki.” But it is estimated that has been in the comics for over 40 years.

It is an older and darker version of the protagonist, occupying the role of villain more obviously (relative to the current version) on more than one occasion.

Kid loki

This boy, played by Jack Veal (The End of the F *** ing World), represents the closest approximation to the current one. Within the comics, once the known version of Loki dies, he reincarnates in this boy. Therefore, his personality has quite a lot of similarities with the protagonist of the series, but in his own way.

Although he continues to use his powers to deceive and mischief, Kid Loki also uses them to help his loved ones. This is one of the main differences in relation to its adult version. In particular, one of the characters he helps the most is his brother, Thor.

Boastful Loki

One of the Loki variants about which there is less information. Boastful Loki is portrayed by DeObia Oparei (Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides). He appears wearing armor and carrying a hammer. Is it the Mjörlnir? Maybe yes, maybe not.

However, considering the similarities, it is not unreasonable to think that could be a variant of Loki in which he inherits Thor’s mantle. It must be remembered that, although Thor is played in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Chris Hemsworth, his title is related to the hammer: whoever is worthy of carrying it will be recognized as the God of Thunder. Will it be?

Crocodile Loki

This character appears being held by Kid Loki. Like Boastful Loki, the information about him is almost nil. However, like the other variants, he also uses something that links him to the protagonist. In this case they are the horns. Could it be a human version that, at the moment, has that shape or is it a reference to Jörmungandr, the son of Loki according to Norse mythology?

We will have to wait a week to learn, through Disney Plus, how these variants interact with each other. What will happen to Sylvie?

