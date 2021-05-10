Conor McGregor | Image: Reuters

Heading into his third fight against Dustin Poirier (26–6) at UFC 264, Conor McGregor (22-5) thinks about other fights he will have in 2021. The one that will play on July 10 against “The Diamond” will be the second after the two met in the 2014 rematch on January 23. And anyone would think that if he wins, he will have a shot at the UFC World Lightweight Championship later in the year. But “The Notorious” expects more.

How many more times will Conor McGregor fight in 2021?

Let’s see the answer that the Irishman gave recently to a fan when he asked (via Twitter):

– How many more times do you plan to fight this year?

– At least two.

In recent years the Irish fighter has not been too active, since 2016 he has not had three fights in the same year. But he is talking about having four, a figure that has not reached since 2011, when he had five. It almost seems impossible that this could happen but we will see what happens both on July 10 in his next fight and in the following months. Without serious injuries, there is no doubt that fighting or not is always in the hands of Conor McGregor and his interests.

Conor McGregor | Image: Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC