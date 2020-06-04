Even though Groot only has a single line during all the movies he’s been in in the MCU and this is “I am Groot”, Marvel has not come out with anything cheap giving voice to the character, Since this is interpreted by the protagonist of the saga ‘Fast and Furious’ who received a large sum of money to perform the dubbing of the character, which was confirmed after the release of Vin Diesel in the MCU was revealed.

Since his debut in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, Groot managed to become one of the MCU fans’ favorite characters, popularity that would be increased when he sacrificed himself for his friends at the end of the film, to later return in the form of baby Groot, which ended up making him one of the most adorable beings in this universe.

Groot’s language is very complicated and it can only be accessed by having a great personal connection like the one that exists between Rocket and him, so the phrase “I am Groot” can take thousands of meanings, for this reason the studio sought out a renowned actor so that give voice to the character, however, this is already being too expensive.

Although Marvel is not used to revealing how much it pays its actors, A report from the Cheat Sheet site revealed that Disney and Marvel “wasted millions” on paying Vin Diesel, whose only job is to say a few lines in the movie, repeating the same phrase in different ways about 10 to 15 times, so their role may not be profitable for production.

Although the salary that Marvel pays Vin Diesel is unknown, in 2014 the actor only worked in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and that year reported earnings of $ 23 million, considering that part of that money was due to other small projects and advertising, you could say that the actor received a minimum of $ 10 million for his work in the MCU, a very high number considering that you only have to say “I am Groot”.

This is how Vin Diesel’s salary was revealed in the MCU And although this could seem exorbitant, apparently, Kevin Feige has no problem with this, since everything indicates that the actor will return to lend his voice when the third installment of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ begins his recordings.