Master Yoda spent over 800 years in the Jedi Order of Star Wars. But … How many young people were your students in all that time?

The first appearance in the saga of Star wars of the Yoda teacher it was in the movie Episode V: The Empire Strikes Backa (1980). Luke Skywalker traveled to the jungle planet Dagobah to seek his guidance when the Force Ghost of Obi-Wan Kenobi He was advised, who described him as “the Jedi Master who instructed him.”

Yoda made an unforgettable first impression on Luke and the viewers. Since he tested the patience of the young Jedi by not revealing his true identity and promised to take him to Master Yoda, all while acting as a comical individual. The master cornflower discovered that Luke had the same anger that caused his father’s fall. At first he was reluctant to train him, but ended up accepting. Yoda briefly returned in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983), where on his deathbed he told Luke that his training was over but that he would not be a Jedi until he faced his father, Darth Vader. Star Wars fans got to see more of Master Yoda in the prequel trilogy. He foresaw “serious danger” in the training of Anakin Skywalkeralthough he agreed to have him in the Jedi Order.

In Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005), the Jedi Order succumbed to the rise of Emperor Palpatine and his clone army. Also Anakin Skywalker, already renamed as Darth Vader, entered the Jedi temple and devastated everything. So Master Yoda had to go into exile in Dagobah where he waited many years for Luke Skywalker to arrive and become his last student.

But … Exactly how many students did he train?

According to the book Star Wars: Absolutely Everything You Need To Know (Star Wars: Absolutely everything you need to know), Yoda trained approximately 20,000 Jedi after reaching the rank of Master. Although it is a very impressive number, it is important to note that Yoda lived for 900 years and became a Master around the age of 100. That makes a total of about 25 students per year. In Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (2002), we can see how a class full of children is trained. So his relationship with the students had to be like a more generic teacher and he had few students who were really his direct Padawan. As it happened when Qui-Gon Jinn trained Obi-Wan Kenobi or when he trained Anakin Skywalker.

One of those Master Yoda padawans was Dooku, who was taken by the Jedi Order after being abandoned by his family. Yoda taught him the Jedi arts, but Dooku ended up turning to the dark side and was apprenticed to Darth Sidious, thus becoming the Sith Lord Darth Tyranus. Other Padawans of Master Yoda were Cin Drallig (killed by Darth Vader in the Jedi Temple) and Mace Windu, who began his training with Cyslin Myr and continued Yoda as his Master. Given Yoda’s wisdom and experience, it is not surprising that he has trained so many Jedi. That ends up adding even more to his status as a legend in the Star Wars universe.