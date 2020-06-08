Whether for his wise advice on life or his peculiar way of speaking, Master Yoda is one of the most iconic characters and loved by fans. But thanks to his long life it is known that he witnessed many events within the ‘Star Wars’ canon, so the question arises … How many Jedi did Yoda train in the entire saga?

From what is known of the novels and character information, it is known that Yoda was a legendary Master who spent several centuries teaching the arts of the Jedi to many generations.

Filmically, Yoda made his debut in ‘The Empire Strikes Back’, when Luke Skywalker arrives on the swampy planet of Dagobah on orders from Obi-Wan. There Luke was looking for a mentor to instruct him in the Force, and it was there that Yoda made an unforgettable first impression on Luke and on the viewers, as tested the young man’s patience by acting like a naughty and comical individual.

In doing this, Yoda discovered that Luke had the same anger that caused the fall of his father, Anakin Skywalker, and at first refused to train him, but after Obi-Wan spoke to him, he ended up agreeing. Thus, was that Luke became the last Jedi the little master trained in the Star Wars canon. ’ But in total, how many Jedi did Yoda train in the entire saga?

Thanks to his long life, Yoda witnessed the rise and fall of the Galactic Republic, as well as the rise of the Galactic Empire, so he shared his knowledge of the Force with many apprentices in many centuries, and according to the book, ‘Star Wars: Absolutely Everything You Need To Know’ Yoda trained approximately 20,000 Jedi after reaching the rank of Master.

Although the number may seem exorbitant, keep in mind that he lived 900 exact yearsAnd that also includes everyone who taught outside the Master / Padawan relationship, how it was in the case of Obi-wan. One of Yoda’s best known padawans was Count Dooku, whom Yoda trained from a young age after being abandoned by his family, but ended up turning to the dark side and becoming Darth Tyranus.

In addition to Dooku, other Padawans of Master Yoda were Cin Drallig, who unfortunately lost his life at the hands of Darth Vader in the attack on the Jedi Temple, and it is also known that Mace Windu was his apprentice. So that it is not uncommon that in and out of ‘Star Wars’, Yoda is so loved by all.