How many infections have been reported through the Government app?

Only the 0.7% of the more than 7.2 million Spaniards who have downloaded the Covid Radar application on their mobiles have actually used it to anonymously warn contacts that has contracted the disease, which is the end for it was created by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation.

This is stated in the data on the use of this application provided by the Secretary of State for Digitization and Artificial Intelligence, which has also recently sent the Senate a written response on the operation of Radar Covid.

According to these data and the parliamentary reply, this application has already been downloaded by 7,225,296 Spaniards, although its practical use is much less, because the procedure for its start-up is not automatic.

Thus, for the user who has this tool on his mobile to be able to anonymously warn his contacts that he has been infected with Covid-19, he must request a code from your healthcare center, which in turn demands it from the respective autonomous government. Then the Secretary of State for Digitization provides the code to autonomy, which is referred to the patient, who finally has to enter it in the application for the alert to be launched.

Based on voluntary use

Official data indicate that the autonomies have requested so far 801,143 codes, although finally only 56,582 positives for Covid-19 introduced it in Covid Radar to send the alert to their contacts that they had contracted the disease.

In this regard, Geroa Bai Senator Joseba Koldobika sent a written question to the Government requesting information on the application, in which he claimed that it had been a “failure”. This parliamentarian indicated that ” autonomous communities, with some exceptions, have not been able to provide the necessary codes to nourish the system and make possible contagions reach the contacts “.

In this sense, the Executive has responded to the senator this week and affirms that the app “works properly and technical improvements are being permanently incorporated.” However, it is noted that “the degree of use of the system depends on the autonomous communities“who are responsible for” delivering positive confirmation codes. “

In addition, the Cabinet of Pedro Sánchez highlights that the tool “it is based on the voluntariness of use”, since “it is the person who has been diagnosed positive in Covid-19” who, once received the code, must enter it in the application “in order to anonymously notify possible risk contacts.”