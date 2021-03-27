How many have Mexicans won?

Mexicans have been present in the history of the Olympic Games. These are Mexico’s Olympic medals over the years

The Olympic Games they excite even those who are not followers of the sport. There is a feeling of joy and desire to win when seeing the athletes of your country and supporting them. And although we are far from the list of the most winning countries in the sports fair, we do have Olympic medals in Mexico that have given us pride.

The history of Mexico in the Olympic Gamess is more than 100 years old, since the first time our country participated was in 1900, in Paris. That time the Mexican team got a bronze medal.

After that participation, Mexico did not attend the Olympic Games again until 1924, since then the national team has attended the sports event every four years and has brought several Olympic medals.

How many medals has Mexico won in the Olympic Games?

Since your first participation, Mexico has won 69 Olympic medals in 23 Olympics. Of these, there have been 23 gold, 24 silver and 32 bronzes. Although at the beginning of their intervention in competitions they did not always win, since 1932 Mexican athletes have managed to return home with at least one medal.

And in more than 100 years of competing in the sporting event, the time that Mexicans have obtained the most medals was in Mexico 68, when the country was host. On that occasion, they were left with nine medals: three of each (gold, silver and bronze).

If you wonder which sport has been the national athletes have won the most medals, it has not been with marching or taekwondo, but nailed. With them, the Mexicans have obtained 14 medals, followed by 13 boxing and 11 athletics.

Who won the first gold medal in Mexico?

The first time Mexico won a medal was in 1900, in his first participation in the Olympic games. He came back with a bronze medal thanks to the polo team made up of Manuel, Pablo and Eustaquio Escandón Barrón and William Hyden Wright.

In 1932, when the games were held in Los Angeles, Mexico won its first silver medals. On that occasion the Mexicans obtained two silvers, one in boxing thanks to Francisco Caballas and the other in shooting by Gustavo Huet Bobadilla.

But the athlete who went down in history as the first Mexican Olympic medalist to win a gold is Humberto Mariles Cortés, who in London 1948 took this medal. And it was not just a medal, as he returned with two gold metals for individual and team riding.

Which Mexican has won the most Olympic medals?

So far, the Mexican athlete with the most Olympic medals is Joaquin Capilla. He did it in diving and was also the first in Mexico to win medals in three different editions of the Olympic Games.

Joaquín won four Olympic metals: he obtained a bronze in 1948, a leg in 1952 and a gold and a bronze in 1956.

Joaquín is followed by María del Rosario Espinoza in taekwondo, who won a gold medal in 2008. He could tie the diver at Tokyo 2020.

