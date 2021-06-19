How many Gmail accounts can I have?

Find out how many Gmail accounts you can have with your IP and your phone number.

Whatever the reason, it is likely that at some point in your life you have wanted to have more than one Gmail account. Fortunately, this is a clear possibility within the Google mail service. So this time, we will tell you how many Gmail accounts you can have with your phone number.

If you wanted to know how many Gmail emails can you have in your possession, then you have reached the indicated site. Keep reading and you will find out!

This is the number of Gmail accounts you can have with your number

At this time Google allows you to create up to four different accounts using the same computer system or phone number. That is, there can be no more than four Gmail accounts for each IP address.

Of course, the company of the big G requires you to verify the account with a telephone number to guarantee the proper use of this service. Similarly, you don’t need to have a different browser for each email address because Gmail gives the ability to change up to four accounts in the same browser. Without a doubt, this is a very reasonable number for conventional email users who need one or a maximum of two emails.

Why keep multiple different Gmail accounts?

No matter what your needs are, it is no longer necessary to create a lot of different Gmail accounts to attend to your business. Why? Because right now there is a simple method to create an unlimited number of Gmail addresses and all you have to do is modify your original address.

Example: if your email is “[email protected]”, You are also the owner of the addresses:”[email protected]” Y “[email protected] That is, you can replace that part of the text with anything and have addresses like “[email protected]”Or”[email protected]” among other.

Meanwhile, business users find G-Suite a more suitable solution for their emails. This Google service provides the creation of custom email addresses for various domains, which you can easily manage through Gmail.

Forget spam with Gmail

Gmail it is not a platform designed for mass emailing. This service was made to send emails from person to person directly, not to send bulk messages to a long list of addresses.

Thanks to this, Google places limits on the amount of emails you can send or receive through Gmail. What’s more, it also limits the number of people you can add as recipients. If you violate these Google Terms of Service, your account could be permanently closed. Simply put, don’t spoil your account and reputation by spamming through Gmail.

What can you do?

If what you are looking for is to send several emails simultaneously without spamming, the best thing you can do is take a look at this guide that explains how to create a group of emails in Gmail and what it is for. On the other hand, you should also take a look at this article that will teach you how to configure multiple Google or Gmail accounts on Android.

