Social networks have expanded our circles of friendship. However, not all friends are equally intimate. There are different levels of intimacy, and considering these levels there is not so much difference between the friends you had before and those you had now.

At least in the case of an average North American according to a new study on the social dynamics of 2,000 Americans

The problem of breaking into already created circles

According to this study, that’s what the friends of an average American would be like:

3 lifelong friends

5 good friends

8 people they like but don’t usually date

50 acquaintances

91 friends on social networks

The study also found that 45% of adults say they find it difficult to make new friends. And that the average American has not made a new friend in five years.

In fact, for many it seems that popularity peaks at age 23, and 36% peaks even before age 21.

The study, conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with Evite, found that one of the reasons 42 percent of adults struggle to make friends is due to introversion or shyness. And the challenge is not just about getting out of its shell, itI also do not break into new situations and social circles.

Most respondents mention friendship barriers that include the feeling that everyone’s friendship groups have already formed.

If we look at the average figures, they don’t stray too far from the famous Dunbar number: according to the researcher Robin Dunbar, all human groups can only create deep affective ties with an average of 150 individuals. The number of group members with whom a primate can maintain such contact appears to be limited by the volume of the brain neocortex.

Dunbar compared this prediction with observable groups of humans.. Starting with the assumption that the human neocortex developed around 250,000 years ago, he searched the anthropological and ethnographic literature to conduct a kind of census on sizes of social groups in nomadic societies. Dunbar noted that the groups fell into three categories: 30-50, 100-200, and 500-2500 individuals.

Friends in old age

Be that as it may, it seems that in old age friends are more important than family. The friends become increasingly important to health and happiness As people age, according to new research in Personal Relationships magazine.

Friendship also prolongs the life expectancy of older people, even more than family relationships, notes a study conducted in Australia and published in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health. To do the research, 1,477 people aged 70 years and over were followed up, in order to determine the influence of relationships on their longevity.