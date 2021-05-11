How many followers you must have on YouTube, Instagram or TikTok to earn $ 100,000 a year

You’ve probably seen various social media influencers living the high life and making money just by posting what they do online and you’ve said to yourself: “I could do that too.” And it is already more than proven that, If you have a significant number of followers on your social networks, you could earn a few hundred thousand dollars.

Sure, there are big names like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kylie Jenner and Cristiano Ronaldo who can earn up to $ 1 million for just one post, but you don’t need to be a movie or soccer superstar to pocket a good chunk of banknotes.

And to prove it, below we tell you how many followers you should have on YouTube, Instagram or TikTok to generate $ 100,000 dollars a year.

Youtube

If you want to live on the income of this platform, you need a minimum of 1,000 subscribers and around 24 million visits per year to generate $ 100,000 dollars, according to calculations by the CNBC portal.

Take into account that, to be able to charge, you must be enrolled in the YouTube Partner Program, which is the one that allows you to earn money through ads on your videos.

To be part of the program, you need to get at least 1,000 subscribers, and accumulate more than 4,000 hours of viewing in the last 12 months, in addition to having a linked AdSense account.

Instagram

On Instagram, you need to have a minimum of 5,000 followers and 308 sponsored posts per year to generate $ 100,000..

In other words, an influencer with more than a million followers can earn more than $ 250,000 for posts sponsored by brands.

To earn money on Instagram, you must change your account to a professional account and select the type of business you will do.

TikTok

On this platform you need to have a minimum of 10,000 TikTok subscribers and more than 270 million visits a year to generate $ 100,000 a year.

TikTok, like YouTube, has a program called the TikTok Creator Fund, which you must join in order to get paid.

To be eligible, creators must be based in the US, UK, France, Germany, Spain or Italy, be at least 18 years old, and have at least 100,000 followers and at least 100,000 video views in the last 30 days.

