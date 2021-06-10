How many episodes does ‘Loki’ have on Disney Plus and when does the finale air?

Loki is the third series within the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and it is located in an undetermined time of its timeline. In fact, the entire series is about that, about time, and how to preserve it.

If it needs to be located, at least where it all begins, it is in 2012, during the events of the first Avengers movie. Loki deviates from the main timeline when he takes over the tesseract, during Avengers: Endgame. What happens next is what is explored in the series.

Loki is caught and arrested by the Time Variation Authority o Time Variance Authority, an organization that tries to preserve the main timeline and prevent multiverses from being generated. Starting June 9, we will have a new episode, every Wednesday, on Disney Plus, exclusively.

How many episodes will ‘Loki’ have?

Like Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki will have six episodes. Kevin Feige, President of Marvel studios has confirmed that each broadcast will be between 40 to 50 minutes. This is in line with what has been stated in the past that TV series will consist of a few six hours of content.

This is the first TV series of Marvel studios on Disney Plus that premieres and makes available new episodes on Wednesdays. Both WandaVision (Scarlet Witch and Vision) and Falcon and the Winter Soldier offered new episodes on Fridays.

Part of the reason for the change could be the premiere of Black Widow (Black Widow). Since the last episode of Loki It will be released on July 14, two days before the film’s theatrical release and also on Disney Plus.

Loki It is created by Michael Waldron, who acts as showrunner and main screenwriter. Kate Herron will direct all episodes of the first — and perhaps only — season. Tom Hiddleston will repeat as Loki. Joining him are Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, and Eugene Cordero as Casey, the TVA receptionist. Many more actors are expected throughout the season.

