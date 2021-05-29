How many episodes are there? When it ends? Will there be a second season?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has entered a new dynamic this year. For the first time by Marvel Studios, we have premiere series on the Disney + platform that will help complement more than ever what we will see in future films. Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, is committed to letting each new heroic story determine what the pace will be on television. That is each new series that arrives will have its own style and narrative. The result of this is that we find series in which each one has a different number of episodes than the others.

What does seem to remain unchanged is that we are facing stories that will unfold over about six hours. That is to say, Marvel series that as a whole will last about six hours (we already know that it is a little less), resulting in more or less about six episodes for each series.

Six hours is what we choose as the best way to tell our story, ”Kevin Feige acknowledged. Six hours, be it six episodes, or nine shorter episodes like ‘WandaVision’. The series are not cheap, so the cost per episode is very high and you have to reach that bar I was talking about.

Marvel Studios’ next big premiere is “Loki”, which will debut on June 9 on the Disney + streaming platform. How long will the adventure of Marvel’s god of deception go on?

‘Loki’ has a total of six episodes

Officially Marvel Studios has confirmed that “Loki” has six episodes. Taking into account that the series will also have the structure of a duration of six hours, it would give us as a result episodes lasting approximately 40 and 50 minutes.

In other words, “Loki” will follow a similar pattern to the recent series “Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” This will be different from “WandaVision”, which had some 30 minute episode, which made it end up with 9 chapters. Therefore we can expect that the pace of “Loki” will be more frantic.

When will ‘Loki’ end?

The above allows us to find out how long the series will air on Disney +. Thus, the dates of issue of the chapters are the following:

Episode 1: June 9 Episode 2: June 16 Episode 3: June 23 Episode 4: June 30 Episode 5: July 7 Episode 6: July 14

We planted ourselves in mid-July for the end of the Marvel series. This in turn can lead us to think when the next one will be released. This will be “What If …?”, An animated series that in theory will premiere in August. That is, there will be a minimum gap of two weeks between one and the other.

Will there be a second season of ‘Loki’?

Unlike “WandaVision” and “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, there are clear indications that there will be a second season. Officially, Marvel Studios doesn’t want to say anything, but the clues seem clear.

Kevin Feige commented at the time that for example “WandaVision” looked like a complete arc and the kind of story that can only be told once, thus discarding a second season. As for Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, the announcement of a new Captain America movie pushed the chances of a second season on the back burner.

Against this, of “Loki” we do know that a second season is in development at the hands of the same main writer, Michael Waldron. It remains to be seen if Marvel Studios decides to give it the green light or if it will stay by the wayside.