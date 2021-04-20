How many doses would go to each autonomy? At what ages will it apply?

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has ruled this Tuesday on the security of the Covid vaccine from Janssen, after last week slow down your inoculation plans by the cases of thrombosis detected in the United States. Spain awaits receive 5.7 million doses by June.

The EMA has finally given the green light to the application of this vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson’s American laboratories, just as it recently did with another controversial serum, that of AstraZeneca. The highest European authority on medicines has found no relationship between the drug and cases of thrombosis.

This would solve the slowdown decreed last week, when the same pharmacist recommended stop the application of the vaccine after detecting 6 very rare cases of thrombi among the 6.8 million of people in the US who have received the vaccine.

And it is that this vaccine is the great hope for Europe, and especially for Spain, in the vaccination process. Being single dose, accelerates the immunization process of the population (unlike the other vaccines, in which you must wait to receive a second dose to ensure high protection).

In fact, the Government of Pedro Sánchez has already missed his first goal in the campaign, which was that the number of vaccinated exceeded that of infected in the middle of the month. According to the data this Monday, there are 3,411,914 people with the complete vaccine schedule while in the entire pandemic there are already 3,428,354 infections, 16,440 more.

Who will get the Janssen vaccine?

From the beginning, the Spanish authorities warned that the single-dose vaccine was to be used for older age groups. the same ones in which the serums of Messenger RNA, Moderna and Pfizer BioNTech.

Pedro’s JanssenHenar dose delay

Thus, at first it will be used mainly for people between 70 and 79 years old. The upper groups, those over 80 years of age and the users and employees of nursing homes, are already practically vaccinated. According to the Health data of this Monday, the group over 80 is 98.6% vaccinated.

Some communities have already advanced that they would use it for patients with reduced mobility to facilitate management.

How many Janssen vaccines will arrive in Spain?

The European Commission has pre-purchased 400 million doses of Janssen. Of them, to Spain 5.7 million will arrive until June.

In fact, last week the first shipment from Janssen arrived in our country, 146,000 doses that the pharmaceutical company sent to the country with the warning that they should be stored until a decision is made on their safety. To them must be added a second shipment of 154,000 doses that should arrive this month, to add the 300,000 doses they were engaged for April.

What has been the delay in vaccination goals?

Janssen’s standstill came to add to the problems with AstraZeneca, whose application was paralyzed during March and on which the application criteria have been changed several times. In fact, after the problems with the Oxford vaccine, vaccination in Spain plummeted because many people refused to wear it out of mistrust, a phenomenon that is repeating itself in other European countries.

Thus, the Government must step on the gas if you want to meet the objectives that was fixed. As announced by President Sánchez, these are the goals that Spain must achieve in the coming weeks in terms of numbers of vaccinated with a complete schedule:

Vaccination calendar dates Carlos Gámez This Monday, April 19, there were 3.4 million vaccinated with the full schedule Week of May 3: 5 million First week of June: 10 million June 14: 15 million July 19: 25 million End of August: 33 millions

How many doses of Janssen will the communities receive?



According to initial plans, these were the first batches of Janssen’s vaccine to reach the autonomous communities, which they add up to about 135,550 doses.

Graph of the distribution of Janssen among the autonomous communities: Henar de Pedro Andalusia: 26,150 Catalonia: 24,000 Community of Madrid: 20,900 doses that it plans to administer to patients who are immobilized and have not yet received another vaccine. to the group of sailors, since being single-dose is “very easy to use.” Castilla y León: 7,400 Basque Country: 6,850 Cantabria: about 6,000 Canary Islands: 6,000 Castilla-La Mancha: 6,000 Murcia 4,900 La Rioja: 1,000 Aragon: 4,100 Balearic Islands: 3,600 Asturias: 3,100 Extremadura: 3,000 Navarra: 2,000 Ceuta: 1,800 Melilla: 250