how many doses to administer for the 10 million vaccinated in June

The Government of Spain communicated its vaccination targets at the beginning of April with five control points distributed from May to August. The first of them, for the week from May 3 to 9, marked a goal of five million vaccinated with the complete schedule. The data of the same Monday, May 3, exceeded that objective thanks to the good rhythm at which practically all the autonomous communities, responsible for the campaign, have been administering doses.

Once the first control point has been passed, it is time to review what the next one was, what dose administration rate we need to reach it, and what the current rate is. That next step is set for the first week of June, where the goal is 10 million vaccinated with the full schedule. More than 20% of the population.

The current pace, more than enough for the second goal

According to the data provided by the Ministry of Health on Thursday, May 6, in Spain there are about 18.5 million doses administered and 5.7 million people vaccinated with the full schedule (two doses of all vaccines, except Janssen, which is single dose).

So far we have reached a dose administration rate of between 400,000 and 500,000 daily doses (adjusting the data for weekends, always somewhat lower than weekdays) in recent weeks. Only the latest data (more than 760,000 doses in the first weekend of May and almost 600,000 on Thursday 6) allow us to reach that psychological barrier of half a million daily doses according to the average of the last week. Far well above the 100,000 daily doses averaged over the first few weeks of vaccination in January.

The next step is marked by that goal of 10 million vaccinated with the complete schedule in the first week of June. A more than ambitious goal: it involves vaccinating as many people on a full schedule in the next four weeks as the number achieved during the first four months of the campaign.

Although we cannot calculate how many people are waiting for the second dose of each specific vaccine, we do know that 7.1 million people are already waiting for the second dose

The complexity of the vaccination campaign makes it difficult to set real estimates of how many people have received a single dose of each vaccine: Pfizer has a three-week dose window, Moderna four, AstraZeneca twelve, now expanded to sixteen and waiting for the results of the vaccine mix trial; Janssen is single-dose but only 174,000 doses have been inoculated to date … and the Ministry of Health does not detail the administration deadlines of these doses in its communications to know how many second doses will be administered in these coming weeks.

Even so, we can make some estimates to find out what rate we should start to see in these weeks to ensure that we will reach the June target, which would imply that 21% of the Spanish population would have already received the full schedule of the vaccine against COVID-19. Data as of May 6:

Administered dose: 18,489,580.

People with at least one dose: 12,966,552.

People with complete guideline: 5,696,827.

From Janssen, the only single dose, 173,799 doses have been administered. The rest correspond to double-dose vaccines: 12,792,753. If we subtract the people who have received the complete guideline, there are 7,095,926 people who have received a single dose.

The total doses administered are broken down by manufacturer as follows:

Pfizer: 69.5% of the doses.

AstraZeneca: 23.2% of the doses.

Modern: 6.4% of the doses.

Janssen: 0.9% of the doses (each dose is equivalent to two of the rest in terms of complete guidelines).

If we continue with a similar distribution (that would be a pessimistic scenario, since with the arrival of Janssen, the rate of complete guidelines is much higher), with Pfizer and its three-week window between doses as the majority option (there are many more doses of Pfizer bought for the first three quarters than the rest, 44 million compared to 20, 12 and 18 of AstraZeneca, Moderna and Janssen respectively), we can be very optimistic about the target for the first week of June.

Just by giving the second dose to half of those who received the first (3.5 million people) and using 1.5 million doses of Janssen, we would already achieve the goal. With an average of 166,000 daily doses (5 million second doses or single-dose vaccines) we would reach the goal in 30 days.

The current rate is much higher, but We must not forget that after the June target, more are coming, and we must continue to vaccinate the middle-aged population with first doses To which it will begin to touch the turn in these weeks: the age group of 50 to 59 years is beginning to receive appointments where they will administer doses of Moderna and Pfizer, although Sanidad also values ​​using Janssen for them. 100% of people over 80 years old have received at least one dose, as have 89% between 70 and 79 and 65% between 60 and 69. Spain has reached cruising speed and the target of 33 million vaccinated, 70% of the population, by the end of August, no longer arouses as many suspicions as a month ago.