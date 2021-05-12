How many doses of vaccine should I receive if I get it before or after the first one? What if I am over or under 65?

The seventh update of the vaccination strategy contains precise guidelines on how to get vaccinated o continue vaccination depending on whether a person has passed the Covid or has been infected after the first dose but before the second.

In these cases, there are variations with respect to how many doses you have to inject and with what interval in which the age factor, because the instructions are not the same if you are under 65 or older.

Recommendations are common to all three double dose vaccines, Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca

Under 65 who become infected before the first dose

Instead of two doses, they will be given just one, preferably six months after the onset of symptoms or diagnosis of infection.

However, if this deadline is not met and a second dose is given within six months, it will be considered valid and no more will need to be injected.

Children under 65 years old infected after the first dose

They will also be given the second dose six months from the onset of symptoms or diagnosis.

Age 65 and older infected before their first dose

Even if it is their turn to be vaccinated when they are sick, they will have to wait and a two-dose regimen will be administered when they are fully recovered and the isolation period is over.

Unlike the previous two cases, they will not have to wait six months after infection to start receiving the vaccine.

Over 65 years old infected after their first dose

The second dose will be inoculated when they are fully recovered and have completed the isolation period.

The interval between that first dose and the second that they will receive when they recover will be the one that has been determined for the vaccine that is administered -21 days for Pfizer, 28 for Moderna or 12 weeks for AstraZeneca- and they will not have to wait six months from infection to receive the second dose.