How many diners per table? What time does the bar close? Restrictions and capacity for Covid in each autonomy

Since the state of alarm declined on May 9, the coronavirus restrictions they have diminished a lot, but not for that reason they have ceased to exist.

More severe measures such as restrictions on mobility and curfew have ceased to be generalized and remain only in some communities, while the progress in the vaccination campaign and the fall in incidence facilitates relaxation of restrictions.

The following are the measures that each autonomous community currently adopts against the pandemic:

Andalusia

The Junta de Andalucía, like many other regional governments, has imposed a multi-level risk system in which it adopts different measures according to the incidence presented by each health district. It is part of a de-escalation plan, whose first phase ends next Monday.

This phase, called stabilization, will be followed by another one of advance, between June 1 and 21, and finally one of normalization, from June 21 onwards.

Community does not limit the maximum number of people that meet in homes.

The hospitality may open until midnight, with a maximum number of eight diners indoors and up to 10 outdoors. Pubs and discos can open until 2 in the morning.

There are not schedule restrictions at pools and beaches, but you are obliged to maintain a safety distance of 1.5 meters between groups out of the water.

On theaters, shows and bullrings varies according to risk levels. In the 1 and 2, the groups of spectators will be separated from other groups by an armchair in all its contour. In 3 and 4, separated by 1.5 meters.

In general, the levels of capacity may vary according to the alert level of each municipality, which can be seen on the Board’s website.

Aragon

On Aragon there are perimeter closures in the basic health areas of Gallur, Alagón and Ejea. As of this Friday, Jaca and the Sádaba health area will no longer have confinements.

The Government has also established three levels of alert with different capacities and schedules in activities. Almost the entire community is on alert level 3, implying hotel closing at 23.00 with a capacity of 30% indoors and 100% on terraces and six people per table. Teruel is on level 2, which allows you to close the bars until midnight, with a capacity of 50% indoors and up to 10 people on the terrace.

The localities with perimeter closure are at level 3 aggravated, with closing of premises at 8:00 p.m. and capacity of 30% indoors and 75% outdoors, with six diners per table on the terrace and four inside.

On Commerce, the capacity is 50% in Teruel and 25% in the rest of the community.

The meetings in public and private spheres They are limited to six people, except cohabitants.

Asturias

In Asturias, the Hospitality closes at 1.00 a.m. with a maximum of six people inside and outside. You cannot smoke on the terraces.

On trade, there are capacity of 70% in commercial establishments and 50% in their common areas. In the centers for the elderly, the capacity is half.

In culture, the groups in the guided tours can be 15 people indoors and 30 outdoors.

Balearics

In the Balearic Islands there are curfew between midnight and 6 a.m.. Social gatherings are limited to six people indoors and eight outdoors.

On hostelryThere is no capacity restriction outdoors, and indoors it is half, and it closes at 6:00 p.m.

The rest of the conditions change depending on the island. The terraces can open until 11pm, except in Formentera, which can last until 11:30 p.m. The number of diners is 4 people per table in Mallorca and Ibiza, six in Meniorca and 8 in Formentera.

The small shops and large stores They have no capacity restrictions and must close at 22:00.

Balearic Islands has restrictions on arrival: Travelers from the rest of Spain must pass a health check (show negative PCR done within 72 hours prior to arrival). Those arriving from the Valencian Community and Ceuta are exempt.

They are also those vaccinated on the full schedule exempted from presenting PCR or those who certify that they have passed the coronavirus within the six months prior to their arrival.

Canary Islands

The Canary Islands Government has established four alert levels, but currently only applies two: Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, La Palma, La Gomera and El Hierro have level one and Tenerife and Lanzarote are in the two.

Throughout the community the hospitality closes at midnightIn the zones with alert level one, there is a maximum of 10 people per table, with no limit on the seating capacity on terraces and 75% indoors.

On islands with level two, the meetings between non-partners are limited to six people. In hospitality, the terraces have a capacity of 75% with a maximum of six people per table. Indoors, the capacity is half, with four people.

Upon arrival to the islands you have to have a negative PCR done 72 hours before, but from next week those who can prove that they have been vaccinated on a full schedule will be exempted from it.

Cantabria

Cantabria has five levels of alert for coronavirus. Almost the entire community is in the first, which implies in catering a capacity of 50% and six people per table indoors and without restrictions on the terrace, with 10 people per table. Retail has a capacity of 75%, as do cinemas and theaters.

Nine locations are in the level 2, including Santander. This reduces catering capacity to 30% indoors and 75% and 10 diners outdoors. Retail is also restricted to a capacity of half.

The restrictions are more severe in localities at level 3 (three municipalities) and 4 (three municipalities).

Castilla la Mancha

In Castilla-La Mancha the Hospitality closes at 1.00 am. Indoors there is a capacity of 75%, and without limit on terraces, where there is a maximum of 10 people per table.

Castile and Leon

The Community of Castilla y León has been at alert level three since last week, which implies the closure of the hotel business at 1.00 hours in terraces and midnight indoors. The capacity will be up to 75% with a maximum of six people per table. Nightlife will remain closed.

In commerce, the capacity is reduced by half, with the usual closing hours.

Catalonia

Since last Monday, Catalonia has limited social gatherings for a maximum of 10 people.

In restoration, the closing time is extended until midnight. The limit of diners per table is six, the indoor capacity is half and consumption at the bar recovers.

The capacity in cinemas and theaters is at 70% and in commerce at half.

Valencian Community

The Valencian is another of the few communities that they keep the curfew, which is at 1.00 a.m.. Social gatherings are limited to 10 people.

The Hospitality closes at 00:30, with a limit of 10 diners per table and no bars. The capacity will be half indoors and without restrictions on terraces.

The capacity in the shops and the show is limited to 75%.

Estremadura

In the Extremadura community the Hospitality closes at 1.00 a.m.. Inside with a capacity of 50% with six people, and outside with 85% with a maximum of ten people per table.

In shops, parks and markets, the capacity is 75%.

Galicia

The Galician community also has four levels of restrictions, and almost the entire territory is at the lowest of them.

Thus, in most of Galicia the restoration closes at 1.00 am. Inside there is a 50% capacity with four people per table and no bar service. On terraces, the capacity is 75% with six people.

In shopping centers, capacity is half full, the same as in markets with more than 250 stalls. The underdogs have a capacity of 75% and 100%.

Social gatherings will be extended from this Saturday to six people indoors and 10 outdoors, and are banned from 1:00 am.

Some Galician localities are in alert level two, in which the capacity is reduced to 30% indoors and 50% outdoors.

The localities of Lobios (Ourense), To Pobra do Caramiñal (A Coruña) and Mos (Pontevedra) are at maximum alert level, with curfew from 23.00 hours and closing of the hotel business.

The Rioja

The Riojan community also has a four-level traffic light system. Almost the entire community is at level 2,

This level foresees closure of the hospitality at 1.00 am, without capacity restrictions on terraces and with 75% indoors. Commerce and markets has 75%.

Calahorra, Arnedo, Haro and Fuenmayor They are on level 3, where bars and restaurants close at midnight and indoor seating is cut in half.

Murcia

Almost the entire community is at a low risk level, with some locality in the medium-high range. Thus, social gatherings are limited to six people, and all non-essential activity has to close at midnight.

The hospitality closes at midnight, and there is a maximum of six diners per table. Indoors, the capacity is 30% without bar service; without restrictions on terraces. Nightlife is still suspended.

Commercial premises and markets have a 75% capacity.

Madrid

The Community of Madrid has updated its measures this Friday, extending the hotels and shows closing hours until 1.00 am.

I know will keep the capacity at 75% abroad but with 8 people per table, and 50% indoors with six people.

Regarding the retail business establishments, shopping malls and flea markets capacity remains at 75% and time restrictions are eliminated.

Currently there are no restricted areas in the community.

Navarre

The Navarra hospitality has to close at 23.00 indoors and at 1.00 on terraces, with a maximum of four users per table.

In the retail trade capacity is 60% and it will be able to open until 22:00 hours.

Shopping centers or parks may not exceed 40% of the capacity and may open until 10:00 pm.

It is recommended that meetings are of a maximum of 8 people in public and private spaces.

Basque Country

In Euskadi the hospitality must close at 22.00, without bar consumption. Home delivery can be made until 11 pm, and the txokos and gastronomic societies will remain closed.

Ceuta and melilla

The Bars and restaurants in Ceuta close at 00:30, and on Fridays, Saturdays and the eve of holidays they will be able to attend the public until one in the morning.

From this Friday too increase the number of diners at the table up to ten on the terrace and six indoors. Inside the premises the occupancy increases to 75% and the bars can be used respecting the safety distance.

In Melilla, the hotel business must close at 9:00 p.m.