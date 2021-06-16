How many days should pass between the first and second doses of the vaccine

Most of the COVID-19 vaccines approved so far in Europe are administered in two doses (the only exception being that of Janssen). Clinical trials, which have made it possible to demonstrate its efficacy and safety, indicate the period of time that must pass between the first and second puncture for the person to develop defenses that protect against the most serious forms of the disease.

According to the results of clinical trials, the days that must elapse between doses vary depending on the vaccine:

Pfizer / BioNTech: 21 days

Modern: 28 days

Oxford / AstraZeneca: 28 to 84 days

“The first dose provokes a primary reaction of the immune system against the infection. The second dose achieves a much more intense and rapid response ”, he explains about these and other double-dose vaccines.Vicente Larraga

, research professor at the Margarita Salas Biological Research Center of the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CIB-CSIC).

Although the efficacy has been proven in these cases, there are countries that have chosen to space the time between doses a few more days. One of the main reasons for delaying the second injection is to have more starting doses to vaccinate more people in the first rounds. “This variation is logical, but since we have been in a hurry, other vaccination guidelines have not been tested,” says Larraga. Although some vaccines are already licensed and being administered to the population, the fourth and final phase of clinical trials

keep going to deepen your knowledge. One of these aspects is whether the interval between the two doses can be longer to increase the vaccination capacity of the population.

In the case of Oxford / AstraZeneca, the difficulty of producing vaccines to administer the second dose brought new results. As stated by the SINC agency, the first dose of the vaccine maintains its immunogenicity for at least 90 days, which would make it possible to extend the immunized population before needing the second dose. In addition, the efficacy appears even greater if you wait those three months, according to a study published in The Lancet.

The first dose of the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine maintains its immunogenicity for at least 90 days, allowing the immunized population to be extended before the second dose is required. “It’s kind of weird. Honestly, I don’t have an explanation ”, he acknowledgesMarcos López Hoyos

, President of the Spanish Society of Immunology. “In any case, it seems that immunity does not wane until after at least three months, which is positive. And, of course, that in no case means that you have to give up the second dose ”, adds the head of the Immunology Service of the Marqués de Valdecilla Hospital (Santander).

Based on these observations, the recommendation of the World Health Organization (WHO) on the use of this vaccine is an interval of between four and twelve weeks between the first and the second dose, in line with the position of the European Agency. of Medication (EMA).

The pioneer in this change in strategy was the United Kingdom, which decided to space the two doses of the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine up to three months, based on preliminary results. In Spain, the Public Health Commission of the Ministry of Health has established an interval of ten to twelve weeks between the two doses of the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine, preferably 12 weeks.

According to the type of vaccine The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are vaccines that use Messenger RNA to produce the immune response. Instead, the Oxford / AstraZeneca is based on a more conventional technology, using aviral vector

, in this case the chimpanzee adenovirus, to present the new coronavirus to the immune system.

In relation to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the World Health Organization admits delaying the second dose for up to six weeks if necessary

Like the one from Oxford / AstraZeneca, there are already other vaccines of this type for other diseases that allow us to know much more, such as influenza or malaria, in pilot introduction in three African countries. In this case, separating the two doses can even generate more protection.

In relation to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the World Health Organization admits delaying the second dose for up to 42 days (six weeks) if necessary, such as problems with production. The European Medicines Agency points in the same direction, despite the lack of clinical data to administer the second dose beyond what is established in clinical trials.

For its part, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) stands out from the previous agencies and is clear: “The available data continues to support the use of two specific doses of each authorized vaccine at intervals determined ”, which is 21 days between the first and second doses of Pfizer, and 28 days in the case of Moderna.

At the meeting of the Public Health Commission held on April 30, 2021, it was agreed to temporarily extend the vaccination interval between doses from 12 to 16 weeks in people under 60 years of age who have received a dose of Vaxzevria11. During this time, more information will be available on pharmacovigilance, immunogenicity and safety data of the mixed regimens in neighboring countries, to decide the vaccine to be administered to these people.

