How many cups of coffee should you drink to reduce your risk of liver disease?

Preparing a cup of aromatic coffee in the morning is a luxury enjoyed by millions of people around the world. It is estimated that more than 60% of Americans have this morning habit. And now, in addition to its taste, aroma, and wake-up effect, there are other good reasons to drink coffee – one study found that Drinking coffee can lower your risk of liver disease. How many cups?

An investigation by the universities of Edinburgh and Southampton, in the United Kingdom, revealed that drinking three or four cups of coffee a day significantly reduces the risk of developing chronic liver disease and even to die for that cause.

After analyzing the information of 384,818 coffee drinkers and comparing it with that of 109,767 people who do not drink coffee, the researchers found that those who do consume this drink are 21% less likely to develop chronic liver disease, 20% less likely of suffering from fatty liver and 49% less likely to die from chronic liver disease compared to non-users.

The study participants were monitored for almost 11 years. The good news is that These benefits are associated with the consumption of any type of coffee, with or without caffeine, instant or ground. The health of the liver can be compromised by the consumption of certain medications, conditions such as diabetes or hepatitis B, the consumption of alcohol or obesity.

According to the study published in the journal BMC Public Health, chronic liver disease is a growing cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide, “Particularly in low- to middle-income countries with a high burden of disease and limited availability of treatment.”

“The finding that all types of coffee protect against chronic liver disease is significant given the increasing incidence of this disease worldwide and the potential of coffee as an intervention to prevent the appearance or progression of it ”, write the authors of the research. “These findings are important given the paucity of effective prevention and treatment strategies for chronic liver disease, especially in low- to middle-income countries, where the burden of this disease is greatest,” they conclude.

Among the most deeply rooted chronic liver diseases is liver cancer, which is the sixth most common cancer in the world and 83% of cases are in Asia and Africa, according to the World Cancer Research Fund. Other research has pointed to the positive effects of coffee for cardiovascular health and even weight loss.