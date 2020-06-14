© MEXSPORT

After the Liga MX revealed through a statement that after materializing 55 tests to players, coaching staff, management and staff of the Puebla, three cases were positive for coronavirus, so the shadow of the Covid-19 follows on the members of the national contest.

With these new infected by the outbreak of SARS-CoV-2, the Liga MX is about to arrive 40 cases (35) positives that have been recorded.

Last Thursday, the Necaxa rays this Thursday they added another positive case of Covid-19, although they did not reveal which player it is.

For its part, a day earlier the Tigers reported the positive of the Colombian Francisco Meza, whereas hours before, the Argentine, Rogelio Funes Mori, front of Monterrey, He announced on his Instagram account to be infected with Coronavirus.



Rogelio Funes Mori during a match with Monterrey

Santos Laguna It is the one that leads the numbers of more positive cases in the Liga MXBecause last month he reported 15 cases, of which eight are recovered, including the Uruguayan coach Guillermo Almada and the doorman Jonathan Orozco.

Toluca it is followed by seven, while the Lion adds two (among which is a footballer), while the Pumas from Spanish, Míchel González has another pair and the Guadalajara, with one.



Cougars in Liga MX match

At saint Louis, branch of Atlético de Madrid, the spanish president Alberto Marrero overcame the disease, like the boss of the Liga MX, Enrique Bonilla.



Alberto Marrero, celebrates the Title of the Tuneros

The teams of the First division Mexican are complying with a sanitary protocol, presented on Tuesday, which stipulates tests to prevent contagions when returning to training at squad facilities.