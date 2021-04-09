How many cores does your computer’s processor have?

The processor is one of the components most important of any computer. The calculations and general operations on which any current computer system is based depend on it, and its power determines, to a large extent, the performance that the rest of the components will be able to offer.

This dependency that the rest of the processor components have has a very simple explanation, and that is that, as we have advanced in the previous paragraph, it deals with the general workload of the system, it has an approach multi-purpose and it intervenes in practically everything we do with the PC. For example, when you run a game, the processor carries a significant workload and feeds data to the GPU, and when you open a file or photo, it is also the processor that performs the operations necessary to complete that task.

Therefore, use a less powerful processor with other very powerful components can create a big bottleneck, which will end up greatly reducing the overall performance of the system. We have already talked about this topic in numerous articles, so if you have questions I encourage you to consult this article.

Not all users need the same type of processor

It is always better to have a processor that is a little above what we really need than to have one that is below, that is totally true, but we must be careful with excesses. If we buy a processor that far exceeds our current needs, we will have paid a lot of money for it, and we will not be able to adequately amortize it. We will have made a bad purchase.

For example, to play on PC we need a specific type of processor different from the one we would need to work with basic office applications, and we would also need a different processor to face tasks that represent high parallelization loads, or that require a set of instructions. or very specific optimizations. Each profile presents its peculiarities, and its needs, and That makes an excellent processor for one user a bad buy for another.

My needs in this regard have changed a lot over time, but the truth is that I have never needed a top-of-the-range processor. In 2015 I chose a Core i5 4690K to build my new PC for a very simple reason, with its four cores I had more than enough to play and to carry out my work. In 2017, with the arrival of AMD’s Zen, I didn’t hesitate to give this new architecture a try and I got a Ryzen 7 1800X, a chip with 8 cores and 16 threads that more than covered all my needs until, recently, I decided to renew the PC again, and I mounted a Ryzen 7 5800X.

The Ryzen 7 5800X keeps all 8 cores and 16 threads, but has a much higher IPC than the Ryzen 7 1800X. I have not gone for a Ryzen 9 3900X or 5900X because, plain and simple, i don’t need so many cores. What I needed was rather an increase in the CPI, especially because games are part of my personal and professional life, and the truth is that I am very happy with the result. As I told you in this article, the difference between the two is very big.

My current processor has 8 cores and 16 threads, and I am convinced that with that configuration I will not have problems in the medium or long term. Now it’s up to you, how many cores does your processor have and why? We read each other in the comments.