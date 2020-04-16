Tijuana, Baja California, is the municipality with the most new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Culiacán (Sinaloa), Tlalpan (Mexico City), Benito Juárez (Quintana Roo) and Iztapalapa.

The Ministry of Health reported that until this Wednesday, April 15, they add 5 thousand 847 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Mexico, which are scattered in 460 municipalities in the country, which means 13 more locations than this Tuesday.

TOhere you can check how many confirmed cases there are in your locality until the cut off on Wednesday, April 15 at 1:00 p.m.

Just write the name of your municipality:

DATA

The open data published by the federal government allows us to know that Tijuana Baja California, It is the municipality with the most new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Culiacán (Sinaloa), Tlalpan (Mexico City), Benito Juárez (Quintana Roo) and Iztapalapa:

Municipality

State

New diagnoses

Total Diagnostics

Tijuana

Baja California

Four. Five

271

Culiacan

Sinaloa

30

223

Tlalpan

Mexico City

19

122

Benito Juarez

Quintana Roo

19

198

Iztapalapa

Mexico City

fifteen

193

Gustavo A. Madero

Mexico City

12

167

Iztacalco

Mexico City

12

58

Nezahualcóyotl

Mexico

eleven

90

Tlalnepantla de Baz

Mexico

eleven

73

Center

Tabasco

eleven

146

HOW TO READ THE RATE FOR EACH 100 THOUSAND INHABITANTS?

At a global level, the measurement per 100,000 inhabitants is used to determine the incidence of infections among communities of different sizes.

The average national rate is 4.57 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants.

The entities with the highest rates are Baja California Sur with 20.50 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants and the Mexico City with 18.69 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The state with the lowest rate is Chiapas, with 0.83 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

For this reason, if your municipality has 4.57 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants (or a very close number), your community is on the national average. If you have 20 or more cases (such as Baja California Sur) the transmission is higher.

For this rate, the highest transmission is registered in the municipalities of Cuautla, Jalisco (434 cases per 100,000 inhabitants); Sáric, Sonora (172.81), Atizapán, Edomex (87.92) and Tulcingo, Puebla (80).

Here are the first 10 municipalities by rate:

Municipality

State

Rate per 100,000 inhabitants

Cuautla

Jalisco

434.4

Saric

Sonora

172.81

Atizapan

Mexico

87.92

Tulcingo

Puebla

80.06

Sacrament

Coahuila

76.51

Chila de la Sal

Puebla

66.76

Magdalena Apasco

Oaxaca

64.52

San Sebastián Teitipac

Oaxaca

49.12

Bachelor

Chihuahua

44.58

Cuajimalpa de Morelos

Mexico City

44.04

