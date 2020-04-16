Tijuana, Baja California, is the municipality with the most new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Culiacán (Sinaloa), Tlalpan (Mexico City), Benito Juárez (Quintana Roo) and Iztapalapa.
The Ministry of Health reported that until this Wednesday, April 15, they add 5 thousand 847 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Mexico, which are scattered in 460 municipalities in the country, which means 13 more locations than this Tuesday.
TOhere you can check how many confirmed cases there are in your locality until the cut off on Wednesday, April 15 at 1:00 p.m.
DATA
The open data published by the federal government allows us to know that Tijuana Baja California, It is the municipality with the most new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Culiacán (Sinaloa), Tlalpan (Mexico City), Benito Juárez (Quintana Roo) and Iztapalapa:
Municipality
State
New diagnoses
Total Diagnostics
Tijuana
Baja California
Four. Five
271
Culiacan
Sinaloa
30
223
Tlalpan
Mexico City
19
122
Benito Juarez
Quintana Roo
19
198
Iztapalapa
Mexico City
fifteen
193
Gustavo A. Madero
Mexico City
12
167
Iztacalco
Mexico City
12
58
Nezahualcóyotl
Mexico
eleven
90
Tlalnepantla de Baz
Mexico
eleven
73
Center
Tabasco
eleven
146
HOW TO READ THE RATE FOR EACH 100 THOUSAND INHABITANTS?
At a global level, the measurement per 100,000 inhabitants is used to determine the incidence of infections among communities of different sizes.
The average national rate is 4.57 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants.
The entities with the highest rates are Baja California Sur with 20.50 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants and the Mexico City with 18.69 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.
The state with the lowest rate is Chiapas, with 0.83 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.
For this reason, if your municipality has 4.57 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants (or a very close number), your community is on the national average. If you have 20 or more cases (such as Baja California Sur) the transmission is higher.
For this rate, the highest transmission is registered in the municipalities of Cuautla, Jalisco (434 cases per 100,000 inhabitants); Sáric, Sonora (172.81), Atizapán, Edomex (87.92) and Tulcingo, Puebla (80).
Here are the first 10 municipalities by rate:
Municipality
State
Rate per 100,000 inhabitants
Cuautla
Jalisco
434.4
Saric
Sonora
172.81
Atizapan
Mexico
87.92
Tulcingo
Puebla
80.06
Sacrament
Coahuila
76.51
Chila de la Sal
Puebla
66.76
Magdalena Apasco
Oaxaca
64.52
San Sebastián Teitipac
Oaxaca
49.12
Bachelor
Chihuahua
44.58
Cuajimalpa de Morelos
Mexico City
44.04
