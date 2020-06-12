Color vision has long been a puzzle for neuroscientists and psychologists. Recently, a group of researchers has shed light on the puzzle: as they have discovered, our peripheral color vision is much more limited than previously thought. The brain seems to be responsible for building much of our “colorful visual world.” The findings are published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

To analyze visual color perception, the researchers provided participants with virtual reality glasses to track their eyes as they were “immersed” in a 360-degree environment. Virtual images showed natural spaces and habitual scenes, including visits to historical places, street dance performances and symphonic concerts. Observers could explore their surroundings simply by turning their heads.

With the eye tracking tool, experimenters knew exactly where they were looking at all times. They could also make changes in the appearance of the visual environment, for example, that only the areas that the person was observing were colored and the rest in black and white. After a series of tests, they surveyed the participants in order to check if they had noticed the absence of color in the periphery of the scene (the periphery in a person’s visual field comprises about 210 degrees, an extension that is equivalent, more or less, to those of his arms stretched to the left and right).

Colors in the brain

The color perception of most people was limited to a small area around the dead center of their visual field. When the researchers removed much of the color from the periphery, most did not notice it. In the most extreme case, almost a third of observers did not notice that less than 5 percent of the entire visual field was presented in color (a viewing angle of 10 degrees). Even the participants were surprised to discover, later, that the periphery of a virtual scene they had just explored was in black and white.

In a second study, subjects were asked to indicate whether the color in the peripheral area of ​​the scene was desaturated. The results were similar: most people did not perceive when the color of the periphery had been removed.

“We were surprised that the participants did not realize that we had suppressed color from up to 95 percent of the visual world,” said Caroline Robertson of Dartmouth College and lead author of the study. “These findings demonstrate that our intuitive sense of a rich and colorful visual world is largely incorrect. The human brain completes much of the perceptual experience, “he concludes.

Source: Dartmouth College

Reference: “The limits of color awareness during active, real-world vision”. Michael Cohen et al., Published online in PNAS on June 8, 2020.