How many colors can you see the Moon? Find out with this NASA image

Over 10 years, an astrophotographer recorded the changes in the colors of the Moon and presented a more current catalog of all its hues.

Sometimes purplish. Others, reddish or copper. Almost never blue, but always with a white coloration that stars in the sky at night. Unlike what might be believed, the colors of the moon do not depend on it properly. On the contrary, a series of astronomical and atmospheric phenomena come together so that, before the human gaze, it can vary in coloration and shades throughout the year. This is the reason.

Danjon scale: registering the colors of the Moon

First of all, it should be understood that the colors of the Moon depend on the night, of the atmospheric conditions and their interaction with sunlight. These changes have fascinated human beings since time immemorial, when the observation of the stars was a fundamental part of the construction of agricultural calendars.

However, centuries passed before an official scale was had that recorded the colors of the Moon. A couple of decades ago, the Danjon scale was established as the primary reference for measuring the hues of our natural satellite. In addition to reflect sunlight, the Earth’s atmosphere has a considerable involvement in determining what shades to paint throughout the night.

In general, the Danjon scale determines how dark the moon is in the sky. Some of the values ​​represented in this record are the following:

L = 0: when the moon is almost imperceptible in semi-totality.

L = 1: when few details of the satellite can be seen, in dark gray colors.

L = 2: when the outer regions are bright, usually in reddish or brown hues.

L = 3: when a yellowish margin surrounds the edges of the satellite, and the interior glows brick red.

L = 4: when the moon shines in full power, usually in orange or copper tones, with a blue halo around it.

In addition to this traditional scale, developed in the 1920s by André-Louis Danjon, astronomers have been in charge of updating this range of colors of the Moon towards broader horizons, which go beyond the reddish or copper colorations of our satellite. natural.

New NASA records

With the advancement of astronomical observation techniques, the forms of representation of the stars have become much sharper and more accurate. This is the case for the Moon color gamut that POT presented recently, with a widest and most accurate variety of all observable hues on Earth’s natural satellite.

The Danjon scale never considered purplish, pink or carmine colorations that the moon can adopt throughout the year, depending on how close it is to the planet or how it interacts with the sun’s rays. The light and air pollution it also affects how it can be observed at night.

This poster was presented by the Italian astronomer Marcella Guilia Pace, in collaboration with NASA in the United States and shows the diversity of colors that the moon can adopt depending on the astronomical phenomena in which it participates, from the record he made over 10 years.

Although still it’s not clear why the moon turns purpleIt is a reality that research on this star is still in vogue in astronomical observation. Pace’s contribution was significant, since for the first time in history, it was possible to present a more detailed, current and close collection of the colors of the Moon.

