The millionaire budget that the Mayor’s Office of Managua is allocating for the purchase of coffins when the coronavirus has begun to spread and there is talk of express burials, has generated suspicion, especially because until now the authorities have not informed whether this purchase is to attend the emergency that has been generated by the pandemic.

Through the State Contracting System (Siscae) it is observed that the municipality of Managua intends to make two large purchases of coffins and funeral services. The first for two million córdobas and the second for ten million, for a total of 12 million córdobas, well above what was spent in previous years.

Agustín Jarquín Anaya, former Comptroller General of the Republic, believes that the purchase the municipality is making is undoubtedly associated with the pandemic.

“What strikes me is that if they are making these purchases, how the State continues with a denial approach to this pandemic, especially when this situation is worsening,” says Jarquín.

For her part, Dayra Valle, a specialist in government contracting, indicates that there are two important things to note: the lack of transparency on the part of the municipal authorities and two, the large budget that is being allocated for this area.

“The budget is very high, that only indicates that they are already anticipating that demand for such goods will skyrocket in the face of the health crisis that is already being felt in the country,” Valle said.

This was the purchase of coffins that was made in October of last year. LAPRENSA / DOCUMENTO.

Similarly, Sellin Figueroa, councilor of the Citizens for Freedom party, stated that the Mayor’s Office handles everything with secrecy, so that it is not known how many coffins are given away each year.

“The purchase of coffin is in a package called Alma Solidaria, which this year had an allocation of 8.7 million cordobas, to serve 5,900 older adults, but it is not detailed how many coffins they are going to buy, because there is no transparency in the information, ”says Figueroa.

How many coffins could the Mayor buy?

The first tender that this municipality registers in its Annual Contracting Program (PAC) is for two million cordobas for the alleged purchase of 48 coffins and funeral services, and was published on April 29.

It should be clarified that although the tender says coffin and funeral services, the Mayor’s Office in previous contracts has obtained courtesy funeral services such as chapel and funeral car for the purchase of youth coffins, semi-luxury, luxury A and B, intermediate luxury, flat luxury , extra large, imperial and catholic. Courtesy is only excluded in boxes of babies, children from 2 to 5 years, medium and popular.

For example, in 2019 the Mayor’s Office invested 3.5 million cordobas in the purchase of coffins, this process was awarded to Empresa Maderas Industriales y Servicios, Sociedad Anónima (Madinsa). This company presented an offer of boxes from four thousand cordobas to 18,500 cordobas.

Varied prices

If we take these prices as a reference and that the Municipality obtains courtesy of the other services, with two million cordobas, the municipality could buy 500 boxes of four thousand cordobas and not 48 as reflected in the State Contracting System (Siscae).

With ten million cordobas, he would buy 2,500 boxes of these. These coffins have basic characteristics: they measure 1.95 in length, they have a pine frame and a smooth silk lining, for people up to 180 pounds.

And if it were the case that the Mayor’s Office decided to buy metal boxes that cost eight thousand cordobas, with two million cordobas he could buy 250 and if he opted for the most luxurious one that was worth 18,500 cordobas, he would buy 108 coffins and not 48.

In 2018, the Mayor’s Office of Managua invested 600,000 cordobas in the purchase of caskets, fifty percent of the investment amount was again awarded to Madinsa and the remainder to the Amistad Funeral Home.

Funeral Home Amistad offered the Mayor the cheapest box in 3,800 córdobas and the most expensive it offered was for 30 thousand córdobas, this company indicated that 1,200 córdobas and 1,725 ​​córdobas are paid for the funeral service for the chapel service.

While Madinsa in its proposal did not incorporate these services, because it gives them courtesy.

Dennis Reyes, sales manager for Monte de los Olivos, stated that in the case of Covid-19, a hospital body removal package, metal sealed coffin and transfer to the cemetery are being offered for $ 608 (20,800 cordobas, at the official exchange rate). ).

“The highest cost is the coffin, there is little difference if you only buy the coffin (…) I look at that tender they put out and it is the complete package, because they are making that purchase in response to this situation, they will not tell you go to the Monte de los Olivos funeral home to bring the coffin, that will not happen, “Reyes said.

Although mayors buy funeral boxes each year to help low-income people bury their loved ones, never has so much money been invested as this year, in the midst of a pandemic that threatens to wreak havoc in Nicaragua due to the lack of forceful actions by part of the Daniel Ortega regime.