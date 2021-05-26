How many children does Mike Tyson have?

Getty Images Mike Tyson (R) and his daughter Milan (L) are seen at the Kidcaster booth for Net Generation on day one during the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28, 2017 in the district from Queens of New York City.

Mike Tyson has a large family and has had a total of eight children, including one who tragically died at age 4, Exodus Tyson.

Many of her children are now adults and have started successful careers. Tyson has two ex-wives and has been married to his current wife, Lakiha Spicer, since 2009.

A new documentary, “Mike Tyson: The Knockout,” delves into his life and relationships. The two-part documentary airs on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 25 and June 1, 2021.

1. Tyson has been married 3 times and has been married to Lakiha Spicer since 2009, who says he changed his mind about women

Tyson has a string of failed marriages, but has been married to his current wife, Lakiha Spicer, since 2009. He married his first wife, actress Robin Givens, in 1989. They divorced after just one year. Tyson remarried Monica Turner. The couple were married for five years. Tyson and Lakiha Spicer married in 2009, according to Essentially Sports.

He told rapper TI Quickly, Spicer and age changed their views on women.

He said:

Without my wife, I am a wild animal… I look at women differently as I get older. When I was younger, I saw them as a pleasure. Now that I’m older, I see them as half. It makes me realize that I am a man. And at this stage of my life, they are my teachers. If a man is not one bit afraid of his wife, he is not living his life well. That’s why I got married three times, because I can’t live without a wife. If I don’t have a wife, I’ll kill myself. That is talking for real. I need someone to listen to. I am a soldier. I can’t think on my own, I need someone to do it… I know myself.

2. Tyson’s 2 previous marriages ended in multi-million dollar divorce settlements

Tyson divorced Monica Turner after five years of marriage. His divorce settlement included a $ 6.5 million payment and the deed to his 61-room mansion in Connecticut, according to The Washington Post. Turner accused him of adultery in the divorce petition, the newspaper reported.

The mansion “was listed for $ 4,750,000 and has 38 bathrooms, an indoor pool, a movie theater, a working elevator and a 3,500-square-foot nightclub, according to the real estate agent handling the sale. Turner’s $ 6.5 million payment will include proceeds from the sale, ”the Washington Post reported.

They were married in a quiet Muslim ceremony in Bethesda, Maryland in 1997, the Washington Post reported.

“Turner, whom his friends describe as a private person, has said little publicly about his turbulent relationship with the boxer during the 12 years of their courtship and marriage,” The Washington Post reported.

3. Tyson jokingly said that the secret to a happy marriage is “a bad memory.”

In an interview on The Diego Show, he joked that the secret to a happy marriage is “a bad memory.”

He said he has seven children and jokingly added that no one else has “claimed” him.

“You once said that the secret to a happy life is a happy marriage,” asked the interviewer. How many drinks did you have? You said that?”

He said he thinks he was sober when he said that, adding that he does what his wife asks him to do.

“My wife says something, I do it,” he said, snapping his fingers.

4. Tyson has 7 children and several of them have successful careers, while others remain out of the spotlight.

Tyson’s son, Amir Tyson, 23, is an entrepreneur, according to his Instagram profile. Amir was born from the marriage of Mike Tyson and Monica Turner. He is the CEO of Debonair Attire.

His profile also says that he is an actor. Amir’s sister, Rayna Tyson, is 25 years old and leads a private life, according to Essentially Sports.

Mikey Lorna Tyson, 31, was born into the relationship between Tyson and Kimberly Scarborough in 1990. He acknowledged the girl’s paternity when she was eight months old in family court, according to the Deseret News.

Miguel León is the son of Mike Tyson’s ex-girlfriend, Sol Xochitl, according to Essentially Sports. He was born in 2002.

Tyson’s two youngest children, Milan and Morocco, were born to his current wife. At age 13, Milan already makes public appearances with his dad. He also plays tennis, according to his Instagram profile. 10-year-old Morocco Tyson has an Instagram profile run by his parents.

5. Tyson’s daughter, Exodus Tyson, died at age 4 in an accident on a treadmill.

Tyson’s daughter, Exodus, died when she was just 4 years old in 2009, according to ABC News. She was trapped in a cord from a treadmill and was on life support in the hospital before her death, the news outlet reported. It was his 7-year-old brother, Miguel León, who found his sister.

Phoenix police determined that the girl’s death was the result of “a tragic accident,” according to ABC.

“Somehow, she was playing on this treadmill, and there’s a cable hanging underneath the console; it’s kind of a loop, ”said the police sergeant. Andy Hill. “Either he slipped or he stuck his head in the loop, but it acted like a rope, and obviously he couldn’t get rid of it.

