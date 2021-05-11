How many children did Mijares want to have with Lucero – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between the lines

The Mexican singer bright Star, during the broadcast of his program on YouTube, Much to Tell, she confessed, that her ex-husband Manuel Mijares placeholder image She wanted them both to be parents of at least 5 children, however her plans were different.

In the chapter Celebrating all the moms of the aforementioned program, Lucero expressed the emotion generated by the celebration of the May 10 for him Mother’s day, as well as sent encouragement to all the families who cannot be together for such a holiday due to the health emergency that is still occurring.

Among the confessions that he was releasing, the bride of america She said that her intention had always been to have 2 children, however, when she consulted with her then partner how many children she wanted to have he confessed that more than 4.

“At the time that I was married, I asked her ‘how many children do you want to have’, and I remember that at that time Manuel said ‘About 4 or more’ and I said ” oh my! How outrageous! ‘, Because I had already decreed that there would be two … and well,’ there we will negotiate, ‘”Lucero recalled.

bright Star Y Jose Manuel Mijares Hogaza they are sons of singers, he is 19 and she is 16 years old. The mother confessed that they are both very passionate about music, but that Lucero mijares, as he has been presented in the shows of both parents, he is the one who has made it public the most.

“I have the enormous fortune to have so many blessings with my children, so many things that make me feel fulfilled every day, the most important woman in the world for being the mother of both of them.”Photo: Instagram / @luceromexico

Before Mijares’ revelation, Lucero explained: “We reached an agreement, don’t think I was the evil one in the story by saying that only two and the others’ do it as you want ‘, no. Husbands have to agree on so many things, but above all on how many children they want to have ”.

She also mentioned that after the arrival of Lucero and José Manuel, she asked the singer if they would have more children, to which he replied that they were happy as they were.

The pair of singers got married at the Colegio de las Vizcainas in Mexico City and was broadcast by Televisa on January 18, 1997. The idea that the event be televised was proposed by the Emilio Azcarraga Milmo, former owner of the television. Photo: The Stars

After 14 years, in March 2011 the couple announced their separation. On the other hand, both will return to the stage in a virtual concert called “Always friends” which will air on May 22 at 8:30 pm.

They have not detailed anything about the show yet, but it is expected that both share the stage with your youngest daughter. Lucero and Manuel Mijares announce their reunion on stage after 10 years of their divorce (Photo: Instagram / @ocesa)

Source: Infobae