How many centuries have our civilization left, according to science

Pandemics such as the coronavirus, along with other catastrophes such as wars or natural disasters, make human beings wonder how much longer civilization as we know it will last. That question has an answer, according to science.

Avi loeb is past chair (2011-2020) of the department of astronomy at Harvard University, founding director of the Harvard Black Hole Initiative, and director of the Institute for Theory and Computing at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics. In an article in Scientific American magazine, Loeb explains: “At a recent lecture to Harvard alumni, I was asked how long do i hope it survives our technological civilization “.

“In the most likely case that we are witnessing the adulthood of our technological life, we are likely to survive a few centuries, but not much longer. After publicly declaring this statistical verdict, I realized the dire prognosis it implies. But is our statistical destiny inevitable? “Asks Loeb.

“There is a ray of light lurking in the background. It implies the possibility that we possess free will and can respond to deteriorating conditions by promoting a future longer than a few centuries. Sound public policy could mitigate the risk of technological catastrophes associated with climate change, self-inflicted pandemics or wars “, reflects the expert.

“The forecast of how much time we have left in our technological future could be followed by statistical information on the fate of civilizations like ours who preceded us and lived under similar physical limitations “, explains the expert.

“Most stars formed billions of years before the sun and may have fostered technological civilizations on their habitable planets that have already perished. If we had historical data on the lifespan of a large number of them, we could having calculated the probability for our civilization to survive for different periods of time, “he continues.

“Our chances of survival could improve if some people choose to stay away from Earth”

“But once faced with the survival probability distribution, the human spirit can choose to defy all probabilities and behave like a statistical outlier. For example, our chances of survival might improve if some people choose to move away from it. Earth. Currently, all of our eggs are in one basket. Venturing into space offers the advantage of preserving our civilization from a single planet disaster, “says Loeb.

“Although Earth serves as a comfortable home right now, we will ultimately be forced to relocate because the Sun will evaporate all liquid water from the surface of our planet within a billion years. Establish multiple communities of humans on other worlds would resemble the duplication of the Bible by Gutenberg’s press around 1455, which prevented the loss of precious content through a single point catastrophe, “says the expert.

“Of course, even a short-distance trip from Earth to Mars poses significant health risks due to cosmic rays, energetic solar particles, ultraviolet radiation, the lack of a breathable atmosphere, and low gravity. Overcoming the challenges. Settling on Mars will also enhance our ability to recognize terraformed planets around other stars according to our own experience, “he adds.

“It is true that we must focus our immediate attention on local issues, but we also need inspiration to raise our perspective on a larger scale open new horizons “, concludes the author.